This beach outfit worn by Charli XCX did not go unnoticed.

Fabienne Ba.
@charli_xcx / Instagram

British singer-songwriter Charli XCX posted a photo on Instagram that set the internet ablaze. Beyond the pose and the much-discussed outfit, it was the accompanying message that truly piqued the curiosity of her fans.

Charli XCX plays the natural card

The image, rendered in black and white, exudes a raw and intimate atmosphere, like a snapshot taken on the fly. Charli XCX poses in a minimalist black two-piece, a sort of "string" style, reclining on what looks like a sofa. One hand rests on her chest, the other holds the camera, her hair is tousled, her face is makeup-free, and she wears only a ring as an accessory: the staging evokes a spontaneous selfie rather than a carefully planned photoshoot.

A deliberate simplicity that didn't prevent the post from reaching record numbers of likes and comments within hours. Her community, which has followed her every move since the "Brat" phenomenon, immediately embraced this new photo – a mix of fashion admiration and deciphering every possible clue.

A much broader teaser

With just three words – “London… tomorrow night?” – Charli XCX sparked a wave of speculation. A surprise concert? A new event? An exclusive appearance? The answer arrived within hours: Charli XCX was inviting people to London for an edition of her now-famous “Conversations.”

On the agenda for May 30th at Exmouth Market in East London: a public discussion with her husband, George Daniel, drummer of The 1975, about the creative process. Then, a DJ set at Coin Laundry, with a promise slipped into her B.sides account: "First come, first served - I might just be hiding some new music in the set."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Charli (@charli_xcx)

A singer at the peak of her visibility

Charli XCX is still riding the wave of phenomenal success from "Brat" (2024), her album that became a defining moment of its time. Summer 2026 is shaping up to be particularly busy for the Cambridge singer, who released her new single "SS26" the previous week, accompanied by a B-side titled "Playboy Bunny," available exclusively on CD or via her Instagram account "B.sides".

On the live front, Charli XCX will also headline the Reading & Leeds festival in August, her only UK festival date this year. Not to mention her forays into film, with her role in the semi-fictional film "The Moment" – about the creation of "Brat" – and several other projects in post-production, such as Pete Ohs' "Erupcja" and Julia Jackman's "100 Nights of Hero".

Between summery winks, musical teasers and a perfectly oiled marketing strategy, Charli XCX continues to prove why she has established herself as one of the most followed - and copied - figures in today's pop.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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