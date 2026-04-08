"Your forties are a very beautiful age": Gisele Bündchen champions a freer beauty

At 45, Gisele Bündchen says she's approaching her forties with a serene and confident outlook. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, the Brazilian supermodel explains that this period of life marks a turning point in self-perception. According to her, age brings a certain freedom, particularly in the face of external expectations.

To feel more authentic through experience

“Welcome to my forties—it’s a very beautiful age,” she confides. This statement reflects a more serene approach to the passage of time, far removed from the pressures often associated with youth in the fashion industry. Gisele Bündchen also emphasizes how her perception of age has evolved over the years: “When I started working, I was 14, and I thought anyone over 20 was old. Now I’m about to turn 46, and I feel so young.”

Gisele Bündchen explains that turning forty is accompanied by a greater understanding of oneself. She describes it as a period marked by a renewed sense of authenticity and less social pressure. "Turning forty is the time when you start to worry less about certain things, and that's very liberating," she says. She adds that this stage allows you to refocus on what's essential: "You start asking yourself what's really important to you." This personal evolution is a gradual process. Gisele Bündchen explains that with experience, it becomes easier to stand by your choices and feel comfortable with your identity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele)

A mental strength that is built up over time

Beyond appearance, Gisele Bündchen emphasizes the importance of mental and emotional well-being. According to her, aging allows one to develop a form of resilience in the face of life's challenges. "With age comes strength and stability," she explains. She believes that every experience contributes to building a solid foundation for moving forward with confidence: "You understand that nothing is the end of the world. Everything is a season, everything passes." This vision highlights a concept of beauty more closely linked to overall balance than to mere appearance.

A beauty approach focused on well-being

The model insists that outward appearance cannot be separated from lifestyle. She emphasizes the importance of taking care of one's physical and mental health, highlighting that overall well-being influences the image one projects. "Nothing can replace a balanced lifestyle," she asserts, emphasizing the role of rest, physical activity, and a positive environment. She also mentions the importance of surrounding oneself with inspiring people: "The quality of your life also depends on the quality of your relationships."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele)

A perception of beauty that evolves with age

Looking back, Gisele Bündchen believes that time allows one to develop a more peaceful relationship with their image. She considers that each stage of life brings new opportunities for personal growth. "With every experience comes great learning opportunities," she explains, emphasizing that the passing years contribute to strengthening self-confidence.

By stating that "your forties are a very beautiful age," Gisele Bündchen offers a freer vision of beauty, based on experience and self-acceptance. Her testimony illustrates an evolution in the discourse surrounding age, where maturity and confidence become central elements of well-being.