At 44, Serena Williams announces her big comeback to tennis

This is one of the biggest sporting announcements of the year. At 44, Serena Williams has confirmed her highly anticipated return to competition, nearly four years after leaving the courts at the 2022 US Open. The American legend, who shared the news in a video posted on the social network X, will be back in early June 2026. The WTA welcomed the news, celebrating the comeback of one of the greatest players in history.

A return to the Queen's Club, in doubles

Serena Williams will make her return at the HSBC Championships, a WTA 500 tournament held on the grass courts of Queen's Club in London from June 8 to 14, 2026. Invited via a wild card, the American will compete in the doubles draw. According to Yahoo Sports, she will team up with young Canadian Victoria Mboko, although the organizers have not yet officially announced her partner. "Queen's Club is the perfect place to begin this new chapter," said Serena Williams, recalling her fondness for grass, the surface on which she has experienced some of the greatest moments of her career.

Good news travels fast. pic.twitter.com/R7x7EFPUJ8 — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 1, 2026

A tennis legend

A former world number one for 319 weeks, Serena Williams boasts 73 singles titles, including 23 Grand Slam titles, a record for women in the Open Era. Adding her doubles and mixed doubles titles, she has a total of 39 major titles. A four-time Olympic gold medalist, Serena Williams remains the only player to have achieved a career Golden Slam in both singles and doubles. She also remains the highest-paid female athlete in history.

A return to Wimbledon is on the cards.

This comeback is no coincidence in terms of timing. The Queen's Club tournament traditionally serves as preparation for Wimbledon, which begins a few weeks later. And it is precisely on these London grass courts that Serena Williams has won seven singles titles.

At this stage, Serena Williams has not specified whether she intends to play in the British Grand Slam. Several signs suggested this return, such as her re-enrollment a few months ago in the tour's anti-doping program.

Returning to competition at 44, Serena Williams is poised to experience one of the most anticipated moments of the season. While she's approaching this comeback cautiously, playing doubles and without any stated goals beyond the Queen's Club, her mere presence is already enough to ignite the tennis world. The stage is set for London, starting June 8th.

