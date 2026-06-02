At 37, model Candice Swanepoel caused a sensation in a minimalist black dress

South African model Candice Swanepoel shared a series of photos on Instagram where she poses in a minimalist black dress, a post that delighted many fans on the social network.

A dress with cutouts

In the photos, Candice Swanepoel wears a form-fitting black dress with a plunging neckline. To accessorize, she opted for understated elegance: a few gold rings and bracelets. Her voluminous blonde hair provides a striking contrast to the darker tone of the look. In the comments, her followers went wild. "Yes Candice!" , "magnificent!" , "the ultimate statement" : the reactions poured in under the carousel, which quickly racked up likes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Candice (@candiceswanepoel)

A publication that serves its brand

Candice Swanepoel shared this shoot to promote her own brand, Tropic of C, which she founded in 2018. Originally specializing in eco-responsible beachwear, the brand has gradually diversified into ready-to-wear, with a recognizable signature: fitted, minimalist pieces, and an approach resolutely embodied by its founder, Candice Swanepoel.

With this sleek black dress, Candice Swanepoel confirms what has distinguished her style for almost two decades: a rare ability to make simplicity a true manifesto of sophistication.