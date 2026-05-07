Billie Eilish, who has Tourette syndrome, denounces misconceptions about this disorder.

It's rare to see an artist speak with such sincerity about their daily life. Billie Eilish did just that, unfiltered and without pretense. A guest on the "Good Hang with Amy Poehler" podcast, broadcast on May 5, 2026, the American singer-songwriter and actress spoke at length about living with Tourette syndrome (TS), a neurological disorder she has been dealing with since she was 11. Her insights are invaluable, shedding light on a subject that remains largely misunderstood.

An invisible battle, fought every day

Speaking to American actress, comedian, screenwriter, director, and producer Amy Poehler, Billie Eilish explained something that, for her, is part of everyday life: "suppression." This technique involves controlling one's nervous tics as much as possible, especially in public. And that's exactly what she's doing during the interview, she reveals.

Under the table, her knees are constantly shifting, her elbows are twitching, her whole body is working silently to hide everything from the camera. "When I'm being interviewed, I do everything I can to suppress my tics, constantly. And as soon as I leave the room, I have to let them all out," she confided. A powerful image that speaks volumes about the effort she puts in behind the scenes.

Breaking down preconceived ideas

What bothers Billie Eilish is the lack of understanding. When she has a "tic attack," that is, a series of rapid, rapid tics, the people around her worry or react awkwardly. "It's perfectly normal," she points out. To explain what she's going through, she offers a striking comparison: imagine those intrusive thoughts we all have, but which the mouth is forced to speak aloud. That's Tourette syndrome.

According to the UK's NHS, this neurological disorder causes sudden, involuntary sounds or movements, called tics, which can be triggered by stress, excitement, or fatigue. And not everyone has the ability to control them, as Billie Eilish so aptly points out.

A valuable word to shift perspectives

Other artists, such as the Scottish singer, musician, and songwriter Lewis Capaldi, have also spoken out to share their diagnoses and change perceptions. These voices matter. They help to dismantle the stereotypes surrounding Tourette syndrome (TS) and to raise awareness of a disorder that affects nearly 1% of school-aged children, according to data from the Cleveland Clinic .

Through her testimony, Billie Eilish isn't seeking pity or sensationalism. She simply wants people to understand. To know how much effort each interview, each public appearance, requires that no one suspects. And that behind the most powerful voices, there are sometimes silent struggles. Her words are an outstretched hand to all those living with Tourette syndrome: yes, what they go through exists, it's real, and it deserves to be heard.