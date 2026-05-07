At 41, singer Katy Perry caused a sensation in a powder pink dress.

When American singer-songwriter Katy Perry adopts a color, she makes it her signature. She just shared a new Instagram carousel in a soft, demure look, and it's safe to say her fans loved it. Powder pink dress, black bow in her hair, knowing smile: the "Firework" singer reminds us that she's one of pop's most surprising fashion icons.

A fresh, fresh look

At the heart of the carousel, one piece stands out: a powder pink mini-dress, fitted, with a high neck and long sleeves, finished with a voluminous, cloud-like tulle skirt. A romantic, almost ballerina-like silhouette, it relies on a single tone but plays with contrasts thanks to a large, lacquered black bow tied in her pulled-back hair.

The makeup is also designed in the same tone: rosy lips, light blush, natural eyes. No heavy jewelry, just a discreet ring and minimalist earrings. A minimalist approach that contrasts sharply with the ultra-pop looks Katy Perry is known for, and which seems to appeal to an even wider audience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

A "soft girl" aesthetic that is universally acclaimed.

The comments flooded in under the post. Many praised the fresh look, the choice of color, and the overall elegance. The pose is also adorable: Katy Perry forms a heart with her fingers, a lowered smile, in a scene reminiscent of the "soft girl" aesthetic so popular this season.

It's this very mix that appeals: an artist known for her spectacular outfits, multicolored hair, and larger-than-life stage performances, here opting for simplicity and gentleness. A change of pace that her followers clearly appreciate, with many noting that she "has never looked so radiant."

Between world tour and artistic renewal

This new visual energy also coincides with a significant moment in Katy Perry's life. She is continuing her "Lifetimes Tour," the world tour following the release of her album "143" in September 2024. On the career front, she also turned a major page by leaving her judging role on "American Idol" after six seasons. However, her recent appearance at the 2026 Met Gala has been met with mixed reactions from some American media outlets, fueling various discussions.

With this simple carousel, Katy Perry reminds us that she's an expert in staging: a well-chosen look, a perfectly balanced color, and the effect is immediate. She constantly plays with her image with as much pleasure as talent.