After her weight loss, Khloé Kardashian opens up about the criticism surrounding her appearance

Léa Michel
@khloekardashian / Instagram

Khloé Kardashian shared a rare, almost painful, candid statement in a recent episode of her podcast , "Khloé in Wonder Land." The businesswoman and reality TV star opened up about something she had long kept to herself: how the way others perceived her changed drastically after her physical transformation. Her testimony speaks volumes about the biases surrounding appearance in our time.

A before and after that hurts

Khloé Kardashian began her transformation in the mid-2010s. A personal journey, which she documented over the years on her social media. Behind this visible transformation lies a more subtle reality: the changing way people look at me. "When I was curvier, I was treated very differently from Kourtney and Kim. When I lost a lot of weight and my appearance changed, the treatment I received became so much better," she confided on her podcast. She doesn't make this observation to complain, but to highlight a social dynamic that makes her deeply uncomfortable.

"I am the same person"

This is probably the phrase that best sums up her feelings. Khloé Kardashian vividly remembers the people who had previously ignored or disdained her, and who started smiling at her once her figure had changed. "I've never forgotten those who were mean or unpleasant to me, but lovely to Kourtney and Kim," she explained.

For her, the conclusion is clear: "I am the same person, but aesthetically, I look different. Your treatment of me is so different, and it makes me uncomfortable. This is the world we live in, and I don't like it."

Comments that do not disarm

Even today, despite her public statements and personal journey, Khloé Kardashian regularly faces critical comments about her appearance under her posts. Some internet users judge her as "too changed," while others scrutinize every photo, every change. It's a reality many women experience on a smaller scale, but it takes on a particular magnitude on the social media of a star followed by hundreds of millions of people.

This is also why the founder of "Good American," a brand known for its commitment to "all body types," has chosen to step back. A woman's body—whether famous or not—should not be a subject of public debate: every woman is free to do with it as she sees fit, whether it's in her clothing choices, gaining or losing weight, or evolving over time according to her personal preferences.

Through this testimony, Khloé Kardashian puts her finger on something many feel but don't always dare to say: the way society rewards or punishes bodies. Her calm and lucid words remind us that beyond physical transformations, it is perhaps our collective perspective that also needs to evolve.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
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