Malia Obama made a striking appearance in a stylish grey blazer.

Fabienne Ba.
@obamawhitehouse / Instagram

American filmmaker Malia Obama, the eldest daughter of 44th US President Barack Obama and Michelle Robinson-Obama, recently made a rare public appearance in Chicago. She attended the inauguration of the Obama Presidential Center alongside her sister Sasha and her parents, Barack and Michelle Obama.

A chic and minimalist grey ensemble

The event marked the official opening of the Obama Presidential Center, a significant moment for the Obama family. For this outing, Malia Obama chose a light gray blazer with a deep V-neck, paired with a dark gray mini-skirt. She completed her look with matching pointed-toe pumps, creating a particularly elegant monochromatic ensemble.

On the beauty front, Malia Obama let her long, copper-colored braids frame her face, styled with a center part. A look that was both modern and relaxed, true to her signature style. Her sister Sasha, meanwhile, opted for a white off-the-shoulder dress, belted at the waist, and accessorized with large earrings.

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A career behind the camera that continues

For several years, Malia Obama has dedicated herself to filmmaking. In January 2024, she presented "The Heart" at the Sundance Film Festival. The short film follows a man grappling with the loss of his mother and explores themes of lost objects, loneliness, forgiveness, and regret. The film was subsequently screened at the Deauville American Film Festival, where it received the first Young Spirit Award in the festival's history. Through her projects, Barack and Michelle Obama's eldest daughter is gradually forging her own artistic path, far from the spotlight that accompanied her childhood in the White House.

Rarely seen at public events, Malia Obama made a striking impression at the inauguration of the Obama Presidential Center. With her sophisticated gray outfit and understated presence, she confirmed her penchant for elegant silhouettes while continuing her career in the film industry, far from the media frenzy.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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