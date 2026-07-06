Ester Expósito opted for a minimalist white dress and caused a sensation

Spanish actress Ester Expósito made a lasting impression at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival. She stood out in a striking white dress with a decidedly minimalist style, which quickly sparked a flurry of fashion conversations.

A notable presence at the Monte-Carlo Festival

It was at the 65th Monte-Carlo Television Festival that Ester Expósito made one of her most acclaimed appearances. She was among the most anticipated guests at this event dedicated to international television production. Amidst this buzz, the Spanish actress managed to stand out, both professionally and stylistically.

A white dress with a minimalist style

For her appearance at the festival, Ester Expósito opted for a white dress with a decidedly minimalist style. Far from the spectacular silhouettes often favored on the red carpet, she chose understated elegance, in an approach reminiscent of the great classics of contemporary style. This choice reflects a strong current trend: a more discreet, refined luxury that emphasizes the quality of the cuts rather than the spectacle.

Makeup by Charlotte Tilbury

To complete her look, Ester Expósito entrusted her makeup to the Charlotte Tilbury brand. The London-based company, a global leader in luxury makeup, created a look perfectly in keeping with the understated elegance of her dress: a natural, luminous finish that enhanced Ester Expósito's Mediterranean complexion.

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The Golden Nymph for Best International Hope

Beyond appearances, Ester Expósito's presence in Monte Carlo had a highly professional dimension. She was awarded the prestigious Golden Nymph for Best International Newcomer, presented at the festival's opening ceremony on June 12, 2026. This distinction, particularly coveted by young talents in international fiction, honors the exceptional skills of an emerging talent recognized on the world stage. Prince Albert II of Monaco himself presented her with the trophy, in a particularly moving moment for the visibly honored actress.

An emotional speech

Emotion filled Ester Expósito's speech on stage after receiving her award. The actress began her address in three languages, paying tribute to the festival's international scope: "Hola, buenas noches, bonsoir." She continued, "It's an honor for me to be here tonight, surrounded by such talented artists. I think it's really important to recognize and celebrate talent, regardless of nationality or language." Smiling, she concluded, "This is my first time in Monte Carlo, so I think it's going to be a very special night, one I'll never forget." A simple, sincere, and deeply moving message that resonated with the audience.

A tender message of thanks

The day after the ceremony, Ester Expósito posted a heartfelt message on social media to express her gratitude. "Gracias por este reconocimiento precioso" ("Thank you for this precious recognition"), the actress wrote in Spanish, tagging the festival and the brand that had provided her stunning outfit. The post was accompanied by blue and pink heart emojis, reflecting the emotion she felt at the event.

A burgeoning international career

For Ester Expósito, this award comes at a pivotal moment in her career. Discovered in 2018 in the Spanish Netflix series "Elite," she has become, in just a few years, one of the leading figures of her generation. Since then, she has made numerous international appearances, combining filming in her native country with projects abroad. Her nomination by the Monte-Carlo Television Festival confirms the international dimension of her career and places her among the most followed new voices in global television drama.

An appearance that shines on social media

As with every public appearance by Ester Expósito, her presence at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival immediately went viral on social media. Images from the ceremony, shared by fashion publications and accounts, sparked a wave of admiring comments. The understated elegance of her white dress, combined with her natural makeup, placed Ester Expósito among the most talked-about and stylish figures.

With her sleek white dress, her Golden Nymph Award for Best International Newcomer, and her emotionally charged speech, Ester Expósito made one of her most memorable appearances of the year. She confirmed both her professional rise and her keen sense of elegance.