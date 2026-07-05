In a dress with a thigh-high slit, Bella Thorne captivates internet users with her latest look.

To celebrate her birthday, American actress Bella Thorne shared a carousel of photos on Instagram, dressed in an elegant slit dress. A look that immediately won over her followers.

A long chocolate-colored dress with a slit

For the evening, Bella Thorne wore a long, sleeveless dress in a deep chocolate hue. The floor-length gown featured a high slit that added movement to the silhouette. The neckline, adorned with intricately carved buttons, added a touch of luxury to the overall look.

Carefully chosen accessories

To complement this dress, Bella Thorne opted for nude pumps, metallic cuff bracelets, and several rings for a decidedly chic touch. As for her beauty look, her hair styled in soft curls and her luminous, peach-skin makeup perfectly completed this polished look. A harmonious ensemble, meticulously planned down to the last detail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne)

An outfit designed for her birthday

This appearance was part of a festive occasion. In the caption of her post, Bella Thorne humorously wrote, "A birthday hates to see us arrive," confirming the joyful nature of the evening. Bella Thorne also shared several intimate moments alongside her fiancé, Mark Emms, adding a personal touch to this series of photos.

Fans are charmed

Unsurprisingly, this look sparked a wave of enthusiastic reactions. Many internet users praised Bella Thorne's elegance and confidence, true to her sense of style. For many, this outfit ranks among her best in recent months. A regular at making a splash, Bella Thorne once again confirms her penchant for sophisticated attire.

With this chocolate-colored dress featuring a thigh-high slit, Bella Thorne made an appearance that was both elegant and festive. Unsurprisingly, this delighted her fans.