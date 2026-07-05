With her vintage floral dress, Olivia Dean made a striking appearance.

British singer-songwriter Olivia Dean once again delighted her fans in Paris. Leaving a concert in the French capital, she shared a photo of herself in a vintage floral-print Chanel dress, which certainly turned heads.

A Parisian concert that ended in style

It was after a concert in the French capital that Olivia Dean shared her latest stylish appearance. Currently on a world tour, she took advantage of her time in Paris to deliver a performance eagerly awaited by her French fans. The day after the show, she posted a farewell message to the capital on her Instagram account, accompanied by a photo that immediately resonated with her followers. "Goodnight Paris!! Thank you forever," she captioned the photo, adding a lotus flower emoji and a mention of Chanel and its artistic director, Matthieu Blazy.

A vintage-inspired Chanel dress

For this occasion, Olivia Dean opted for a Chanel piece, embodying a decidedly vintage and romantic spirit. The dress, featuring a floral print, perfectly illustrates the stylistic universe the singer has cultivated for several seasons: a blend of softness and references to silhouettes from past decades. This approach is reminiscent of her stage aesthetic, often described as an homage to the women of the 1960s and 70s. This stylistic consistency contributes to making her one of the most anticipated British artists in the fashion world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Dean (@oliviadeano)

A long-standing link with the House of Chanel

The choice of a Chanel creation is no coincidence. Olivia Dean has been part of the French fashion house's sphere of influence since 2023, when she attended the brand's spring haute couture show. Since June 2024, the singer has been among the house's official ambassadors and friends, making numerous appearances in creations designed by the Chanel teams. This loyalty is long-standing and goes far beyond simple "commercial partnerships": Olivia Dean has forged a genuine creative connection with the house, particularly since Matthieu Blazy took over as artistic director.

With her vintage floral Chanel dress, her successful Parisian concert, and her tender tribute to the French fashion house, Olivia Dean delivered one of her most memorable Parisian appearances. It demonstrated her ability to seamlessly blend her musical career and fashion identity. And it shows that her partnership with Chanel and Matthieu Blazy will undoubtedly continue to produce stylish moments, stage after stage.