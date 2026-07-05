At 51, Eva Longoria turns heads in a sparkling dress.

American actress, director, and producer Eva Longoria caused a sensation by bringing out one of her most beautiful outfits: a shimmering gold dress by Carolina Herrera, which she had already worn earlier this year at the Cannes Film Festival. A "little golden moment," in her words.

A golden dress

For the occasion, Eva Longoria opted for a strapless, column-cut dress entirely covered in delicate gold embellishments and pearls, creating a "liquid metal" effect from top to bottom. Its V-neckline added a touch of daring to this otherwise sleek silhouette. A spectacular piece that gave this already acclaimed model another moment in the spotlight.

An "old Hollywood" elegance

True to her style, Eva Longoria elevated this dress with a look resolutely inspired by "old Hollywood." Known for her taste in timeless silhouettes, she proved once again that she has mastered the art of the red carpet. Some dresses, like this one, are simply too beautiful to be worn only once—and Eva Longoria understands this perfectly.

Carefully chosen accessories

To complete her outfit, the actress opted for delicate metallic strappy sandals, perfectly matching the gold sheen of the dress. She added dangling diamond earrings and, in some photos, large sunglasses for a touch of both chic and relaxed style. As for her beauty look, her brown hair styled in soft waves, her sun-kissed cheekbones, and her matte nude lips completed this harmonious ensemble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria)

A "golden moment" hailed by fans

By sharing these images on Instagram, Eva Longoria simply wrote: "Throwback to this little golden moment." A simple caption that was enough to trigger a flood of compliments. In the comments, users praised the timeless elegance of this look, confirming Eva Longoria's status as one of today's leading fashion icons. Known for her role in "Desperate Housewives" and currently starring in "Only Murders in the Building," Eva Longoria proves that her influence extends far beyond the small screen.

With this shimmering gold dress, Eva Longoria made a dazzling yet perfectly poised appearance. Unsurprisingly, this delighted her fans, who are always impressed by her fashion choices.