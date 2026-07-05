Hailey Bieber turns heads in a vibrant orange beach outfit

American model and entrepreneur Hailey Bieber caused a sensation on Instagram with a bright orange beach outfit, shared as part of the behind-the-scenes of her brand Rhode's summer campaign.

An orange two-piece with a halter neck

Hailey Bieber shared this new look in a behind-the-scenes post for Rhode's Summer 2026 skincare campaign. The standout element of this outfit is undoubtedly the color. She's wearing a beach ensemble in a vibrant, bright orange. The top features a halter neckline and a plunging neckline. The bottoms consist of matching micro-shorts in the same sunny shade, creating a cohesive monochromatic look. It's a decidedly summery combination that perfectly illustrates Hailey Bieber's penchant for bold hues when it comes to beachwear.

A red jacket to contrast with the outfit

To complete this look, Hailey Bieber opted for a striking detail: a short red jacket worn over her top. This subtle contrast between the vibrant orange of the outfit and the deep red creates a dynamic interplay of hues, adding another dimension to the silhouette. This styling trick transforms a "simple" beach outfit into a true fashion statement, illustrating Hailey Bieber's ability to elevate even the most casual look with a single, well-chosen detail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by rhode skin (@rhode)

An outfit already seen in May

Hailey Bieber had shared the same orange outfit in a carousel posted to her own Instagram account the previous month. The post, simply captioned "apples to oranges," showcased the two-piece from various angles and had already garnered a wave of admiration. This new spotlight, this time via her brand's account, further amplifies the media buzz surrounding an outfit already praised by her fans.

A post that delights her fans

Unsurprisingly, Rhode's post immediately sparked a wave of enthusiastic reactions from her followers. Comments poured in under the photos, demonstrating the enduring connection Hailey Bieber has with her community. Her ability to transform a simple beach outfit into a memorable moment illustrates, once again, Hailey Bieber's considerable fashion presence.

An orange that fits in with the season's trends

The choice of orange is also significant. This shade, sometimes feared for its "bright intensity," has established itself as one of the key colors of the summer seasons for several years now. From tangerine to peach, and including deeper shades, designers and fashion brands have widely embraced the palette of sunny tones. By adopting this color for her own campaign, Hailey Bieber confirms her role as a trendsetter.

With her vibrant orange beach outfit, halter-neck top, matching micro-shorts, and contrasting red jacket, Hailey Bieber makes another stylish appearance. Beyond the look, this post illustrates a well-executed strategy: making the founder herself the best ambassador for her brand.