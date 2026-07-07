Emma Watson made a rare public appearance in London, alongside Prince William.

British actress Emma Watson, who has kept a low profile for the past few years, made a notable appearance in London. She attended an event dedicated to wildlife conservation, alongside Prince William and British actor and producer Benedict Cumberbatch. The occasion provided an opportunity to see her in an elegant two-tone dress.

A black and white dress

For this outing, Emma Watson opted for a Jacquemus dress called "La Robe Pisello." The design played on contrast, with a fitted black bodice featuring a round neckline and short sleeves, which showcased a necklace adorned with antique pearls and a heart-shaped pendant. At the hips, the fabric gave way to a white cotton poplin skirt composed of several ruffles. A play of overlays and floral cutouts completed this low-waisted silhouette.

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A committed appearance

Beyond the style, this outing held particular significance. Emma Watson was participating in a forum organized as part of the United for Wildlife initiative, supported by the Royal Foundation, during Climate Action Week. This commitment resonates with Emma Watson's values, as she has long been known for her activism in support of environmental and feminist causes. Prince William and Benedict Cumberbatch also attended the event.

A "discreet" actress

This appearance was all the more noteworthy given Emma Watson's scarcity in recent years. Discovered as a child in the "Harry Potter" saga, the actress gradually put her career on hold to focus on her studies and activism. Each of her public appearances is therefore closely scrutinized by her fans, who are delighted to see her again.

With this two-tone Jacquemus dress, Emma Watson made an appearance that was both elegant and committed. Blending fashion sophistication with a cause she champions, the actress reminded everyone that she knows how to combine style and conviction. Unsurprisingly, this delighted her fans, who are always happy to see her back in the spotlight.