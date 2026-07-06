Natalie Portman appears with a rounded belly in a previously unseen photo

Israeli-American actress, producer, and director Natalie Portman shared a glimpse of her recent birthday celebrations with her Instagram followers. Among the captured memories, one photo in particular caught everyone's attention: a picture of her baby bump, as she awaits the arrival of her third child.

A week of birthday celebrations marked by gratitude

Natalie Portman celebrated her 45th birthday on June 9, 2026. A few days later, she posted a photo album on Instagram showcasing highlights from that special week. As she scrolled through the photos, her followers discovered meals, artwork, landscapes, and several moments spent in Italy, a country that seems to have captivated the Black Swan star. In the caption, Natalie Portman expressed her gratitude, calling it "the best birthday week ever" and thanking her loved ones and Italy for the celebrations.

A discreet photo shows her rounded belly

Among the many photos published, one image in particular caught the attention of internet users. It shows Natalie Portman wearing a New York Knicks sweatshirt, suggesting a pregnancy that is already well advanced. This appearance comes a few months after the announcement of her third pregnancy. The actress revealed the news in April 2016 and has since shared a few rare glimpses of this new chapter in her life. Far from the red carpets and highly publicized appearances, this photo offers a more intimate moment, nestled among personal memories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalie Portman (@natalieportman)

Happy news announced in the spring

It was in the pages of Harper's Bazaar that Natalie Portman officially announced her pregnancy. She shared her joy at embarking on this new adventure with her partner, Tanguy Destable. "Tanguy and I are thrilled. I'm simply very grateful. I know it's a true privilege and a miracle," she told the magazine. Already a mother of two, Natalie Portman also spoke of the precious nature of this pregnancy, which she considers "probably to be my last."

A post that touched her fans

This series of photos quickly sparked numerous reactions. Many fans sent Natalie Portman birthday wishes, while others were delighted to see her glowing during her pregnancy. Accustomed to protecting her private life, she offered her followers a sweet glimpse, marked by gratitude and happiness.

While sharing some memories from her 45th birthday, Natalie Portman also revealed a tender glimpse of her pregnancy. Through this previously unseen photo of her baby bump, the actress celebrates a time she herself describes as "a privilege," surrounded by loved ones and filled with the joy of soon welcoming her third child.