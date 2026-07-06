Rosie Huntington-Whiteley certainly stands out in her summer outfits.

Fabienne Ba.
@rosiehw / Instagram

British model and actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shared a video showcasing several of her summer looks, sparking numerous enthusiastic reactions.

A series of looks by ViX Paula Hermanny

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley posted a video on Instagram, created in collaboration with the brand ViX Paula Hermanny. In the video, she appears in several two-piece outfits from the label. Each look highlights her natural elegance and sense of style, qualities that have helped make her one of the most followed figures in fashion. With this new video, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley celebrates the arrival of warmer weather through a series of summery looks.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rosie HW (@rosiehw)

A post that's setting social media ablaze

The video quickly caught the attention of internet users. The glowing comments left under her post testify to the enthusiasm it generates among her fans. Many of them reacted in the comments, showering her with compliments. This compilation was also widely shared on social media, further confirming the British singer's influence within her community.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has once again turned heads with this compilation of summer outfits shared on Instagram. Blending elegance and a sun-kissed vibe, she confirms her status as a fashion icon and continues to captivate her followers with each appearance.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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