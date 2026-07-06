Dressed in candy pink, Reese Witherspoon pays homage to a cult character

American actress, producer, and businesswoman Reese Witherspoon celebrated one of the most iconic roles of her career. To mark the 25th anniversary of the film "Legally Blonde," she appeared in a candy-pink dress, a clear nod to her character, Elle Woods. It was an elegant and moving appearance at an event reuniting the original cast.

A pink dress

For this evening, Reese Witherspoon opted for a bright pink satin dress. A far from random color choice: pink is, in fact, the signature shade of Elle Woods, the bubbly heroine she portrays on screen in "Legally Blonde." Reese Witherspoon completed her look with a pale pink satin clutch and pumps. An outfit perfectly in keeping with the character's spirit.

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An event for the film's 25th anniversary

This appearance was part of "Elle World," an immersive experience held in New York on June 20, 2026. The event celebrated the 25th anniversary of the cult classic film, released in 2001, and also served to announce the upcoming spin-off series, "Elle," coming to Prime Video. American actress Lexi Minetree, who reprises her role in this prequel, was also present at the event and opted for pink, a clear nod to the film's universe.

A palpable emotion

Beyond the look, it was Reese Witherspoon's emotion that truly resonated. On stage, she broke down in tears while discussing the legacy of her character. "Playing this role for 25 years has been the privilege of a lifetime," she confided. On Instagram, she also thanked her fans: "Thank you for loving our film for 25 years!" She also paid tribute to all the young women who have identified with Elle Woods over the years.

A reunion between the actors

The event also brought together several members of the original cast, including American actress Jennifer Coolidge, American actress, model, and producer Ali Larter, American actress Selma Blair, and Canadian actor Victor Garber. A warm reunion that delighted fans of the saga. "When I walked in and saw that moment, it crystallized everything I feel about playing this character," said Reese Witherspoon, visibly moved by this collective celebration.

With this candy-pink dress, Reese Witherspoon pays a vibrant tribute to Elle Woods, a character who has become a true icon. Blending elegance, nostalgia, and genuine emotion, she reminds us how much this role has impacted her career—and several generations of female viewers. Unsurprisingly, this is sure to delight fans, eagerly awaiting the new series.