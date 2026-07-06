At 67, Madonna surprises with a retro hairstyle that sparks reactions from fans.

American singer-songwriter Madonna has revealed a hair transformation that takes her fans straight back to the 1980s. Gone are the golden curls: she now sports shoulder-length hair styled in a voluminous blowout. This metamorphosis, featured on the cover of Interview magazine, has certainly sparked a reaction.

A very 1980s hairstyle

Madonna sports a particularly voluminous hairstyle, structured by a loose and airy updo, complemented by a wispy fringe. A decidedly retro and rock style, directly inspired by the hair trends of the 1980s. The focus here is more on shaping and adding volume than on a structural transformation of the cut, with a play of textures and visual gradients that accentuate the desired "iconic" effect.

This hairstyle choice is part of a highly controlled aesthetic, true to Madonna's universe, which often references her own early work. Featured on the cover of Interview magazine, this appearance relies on a striking presentation, where the hairstyle becomes a central element of the image. The exaggerated, almost sculptural volume evokes the pop culture hairstyles of the 80s, a period marked by XXL blowouts, backcombed hair, and bold hairstyles.

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A return to the 1980s

Beyond the haircut, this new look evokes a whole atmosphere. Madonna paired it with luminous makeup: iridescent eyeshadow, subtly rosy cheeks, glossy lips, and long nails with a pearly sheen. All these details reinforce this journey back in time to the decade that saw the birth of the Madonna legend. A nostalgic trip that will delight her longtime fans.

A magazine cover

This transformation was unveiled in a series of photos taken for Interview magazine. Throughout the shoot, Madonna changed outfits and moods, confirming her status as a true "fashion chameleon." From immaculate suits to colorful pieces and precious accessories, she showcased her new look in all its facets, with her trademark audacity.

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Blending retro nods with boldness, Madonna delivers a transformation that is as spectacular as it is nostalgic. Unsurprisingly, this is sure to delight her fans, who are always eager for her metamorphoses, and many of whom are already praising this "return to her roots."