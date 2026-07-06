Between seashells and flowers, Kehlani opts for a striking summer look

As she prepares for her world tour, American singer-songwriter Kehlani shared a vibrant, beachy summer look on social media. Featuring floral prints and shell accessories, she opted for a sunny and relaxed style that instantly won over her fans.

A summery, sunny look

For this appearance, Kehlani embraced a beachy, bohemian aesthetic. She wore white shorts adorned with a red floral print, paired with a shell beaded belt for a decidedly summery touch. The look was completed with a white top, shell-embellished hoop earrings, and a delicate pearl necklace. Nude makeup and long, loose, natural curls finished off this sun-kissed look.

A seaside atmosphere

Beyond the pieces themselves, this look evokes a whole atmosphere. Seashells, pearls, and floral patterns immediately conjure up images of summer, sand, and holidays. This "mermaidcore" trend, inspired by the marine world, is increasingly popular on social media. With this ensemble, Kehlani fully embraces this beachy aesthetic, which is soft, natural, and refreshingly vibrant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kehlani (@kehlani)

Fans won over

Unsurprisingly, this post sparked a wave of enthusiastic reactions. In the comments, internet users showered Kehlani with compliments. "She's the wave," "A true Moana!" were just some of the many admiring messages.

A singer in the news

This appearance comes at a busy time for Kehlani. She released her new self-titled album, "KEHLANI," on April 24, 2026, her 31st birthday. She is now preparing to promote these new tracks on stage during her "Kehlani World Tour," which will begin in August 2026 with dates in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and South Africa.

With this summery look featuring seashells and flowers, Kehlani makes a radiant and trendy appearance. True to her sense of style, she confirms her penchant for sophisticated looks and her current beachy inspiration. Unsurprisingly, this is sure to delight her fans.