Search here...

At 67, Madonna appears with her partner in photos that are causing a stir.

Anaëlle G.
@madonna/Instagram

Madonna continues to defy convention by sharing a series of Valentine's Day photos alongside her 29-year-old partner, Akeem Morris. These images quickly set social media ablaze, reigniting debates about her "provocative style" and the 38-year age gap between them. Far from hiding, the "Material Girl" is fully embracing her freedom of expression.

Photos of lovers

To celebrate Valentine's Day, Madonna posted a carousel of photos on Instagram where she poses in minimalist outfits. Among them is a selfie shared with Akeem Morris, with the star wearing a cross pendant around her neck. She alternates between a pale pink bodysuit over a beige bra, a black lace ensemble, fishnet stockings, stockings, and stilettos. Accessories like oversized sunglasses, a fur coat, and lace gloves complete these daring looks. The caption? "Thief of Hearts... Will you be my Valentinnnnnnnneeeeee? ♥️," a playful nod to her enduring star power.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

A discreet couple, but public since 2024

Madonna and former Jamaican footballer Akeem Morris have been together since the summer of 2024, first spotted on July 4th. They have since made numerous public appearances: her 66th birthday in Italy, the 2025 Met Gala, Paris Fashion Week, a Billie Eilish concert, and a football match in London. Christmas 2025 and Hanukkah also saw them looking very much together, with family photos shared by Akeem Morris. While the couple has never officially commented on their relationship, these public moments contrast sharply with their usual discretion, further emphasized by intimate photoshoots like the one they had at Christmas dressed as "Secret Santa."

@madonna In the playroom……… ♬ Big Guy - from “The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants” - Ice Spice

Mixed reactions from the public

These images sparked a mixed reaction: admiration for "her audacity," but criticism of the age gap. Many comments highlighted how "really young" Akeem Morris looked compared to her, fueling the mockery of their physical and generational difference – some even referred to them as "mother and son" while scrolling through the Instagram posts.

Fans hail her as "a timeless queen who pushes boundaries," while others see it as "gratuitous provocation." True to form, Madonna ultimately transforms each controversy into a statement: at an age when many withdraw, she displays her body as a manifesto of vitality and independent love.

Through this Valentine's Day session, Madonna reaffirms her empire over image and desire, using her fame to celebrate a passionate romance without taboos.

Anaëlle G.
Anaëlle G.
I'm passionate about fashion, always on the lookout for trends that reflect our times. I love observing how people dress, why they do it, and what fashion reveals about us. Beyond the runways and the silhouettes, it's the stories that truly fascinate me.
Article précédent
This actress from "Money Heist" announces the birth of her first child
Article suivant
"It's too weird": This photoshoot with Zendaya and Robert Pattinson is surprising

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

For her birthday, Paris Hilton adopts a "beach Barbie" look

American businesswoman and media personality Paris Hilton celebrated her 45th birthday on February 17, 2026 on a dream...

"It's too weird": This photoshoot with Zendaya and Robert Pattinson is surprising

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, the star duo of the film "The Drama," sparked controversy with an ultra-conceptual photoshoot...

This actress from "Money Heist" announces the birth of her first child

Having risen to international fame for her role as Tokyo in "Money Heist" (La Casa de Papel), Úrsula...

This actor uses his money to secretly pay the medical bills of strangers.

A familiar face to sitcom fans, Kunal Nayyar, known for playing Rajesh Koothrappali in "The Big Bang Theory,"...

"Fabulous," "Back to 2011": Margot Robbie's dress is turning heads

At a recent event hosted by Vogue Australia, Australian actress and producer Margot Robbie caused a sensation with...

At 37, this South African model proudly displays her figure.

Candice Swanepoel, a South African model and former Victoria's Secret Angel, recently shared an Instagram selfie confidently highlighting...

© 2025 The Body Optimist