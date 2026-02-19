At 67, Madonna appears with her partner in photos that are causing a stir.

Madonna continues to defy convention by sharing a series of Valentine's Day photos alongside her 29-year-old partner, Akeem Morris. These images quickly set social media ablaze, reigniting debates about her "provocative style" and the 38-year age gap between them. Far from hiding, the "Material Girl" is fully embracing her freedom of expression.

Photos of lovers

To celebrate Valentine's Day, Madonna posted a carousel of photos on Instagram where she poses in minimalist outfits. Among them is a selfie shared with Akeem Morris, with the star wearing a cross pendant around her neck. She alternates between a pale pink bodysuit over a beige bra, a black lace ensemble, fishnet stockings, stockings, and stilettos. Accessories like oversized sunglasses, a fur coat, and lace gloves complete these daring looks. The caption? "Thief of Hearts... Will you be my Valentinnnnnnnneeeeee? ♥️," a playful nod to her enduring star power.

A discreet couple, but public since 2024

Madonna and former Jamaican footballer Akeem Morris have been together since the summer of 2024, first spotted on July 4th. They have since made numerous public appearances: her 66th birthday in Italy, the 2025 Met Gala, Paris Fashion Week, a Billie Eilish concert, and a football match in London. Christmas 2025 and Hanukkah also saw them looking very much together, with family photos shared by Akeem Morris. While the couple has never officially commented on their relationship, these public moments contrast sharply with their usual discretion, further emphasized by intimate photoshoots like the one they had at Christmas dressed as "Secret Santa."

Mixed reactions from the public

These images sparked a mixed reaction: admiration for "her audacity," but criticism of the age gap. Many comments highlighted how "really young" Akeem Morris looked compared to her, fueling the mockery of their physical and generational difference – some even referred to them as "mother and son" while scrolling through the Instagram posts.

Fans hail her as "a timeless queen who pushes boundaries," while others see it as "gratuitous provocation." True to form, Madonna ultimately transforms each controversy into a statement: at an age when many withdraw, she displays her body as a manifesto of vitality and independent love.

Through this Valentine's Day session, Madonna reaffirms her empire over image and desire, using her fame to celebrate a passionate romance without taboos.