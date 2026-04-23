"Magnificent": At 40, Irina Shayk poses in beach attire and sparks reactions

Russian model Irina Shayk shared a new image on Instagram that immediately circulated online: a selfie taken in front of a mirror, where she appears in beach attire.

A black room structured by borders

In the photo, Irina Shayk wears a minimalist black beach outfit, accentuated by graphic trim that defines the silhouette and enhances the overall visual balance. These subtle details add a more sophisticated dimension to an otherwise uncluttered piece.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by irina shayk (@irinashayk)

A beach aesthetic that has become a signature

Irina Shayk is regularly associated with understated summer looks, often captured in selfies or photos taken off the red carpet. This minimalist approach, centered on simple cuts and clean lines, has become a true stylistic signature.

An immediate reaction on social media

The post quickly generated numerous reactions. Between compliments and admiration, internet users once again praised her ability to project a strong image, even in a format as direct as a mirror selfie.

With this selfie in beach attire, Irina Shayk confirms her status as a fashion icon capable of transforming a simple everyday image into a viral moment. This appearance further illustrates the impact of her presence on social media.