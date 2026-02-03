"She looks like an alien": FKA Twigs' poetic look divides social media

Known for her poetic fashion choices, British singer-songwriter Tahliah Debrett Barnett, aka FKA Twigs, has once again sparked controversy with an outfit, eliciting passionate reactions online. Some praised her "visionary boldness" while others found it downright "alien."

A silhouette worthy of a fantasy tale

At the 2026 Grammys, FKA Twigs wore a custom-made Paolo Carzana gown in beige and brown tones, flowing with scalloped edges that evoked untamed nature. The sweetheart neckline and off-the-shoulder sleeves were embellished with metallic vine motifs, creating a woodland and romantic effect that seemed straight out of a fantasy tale.

XXL stiletto heels wrapped in tights

The highlight of the show was her shoes: elevated platform pumps, encased in beige fishnet tights with black floral patterns that stretched around the heels for a hybrid and edgy look. This detail transformed the pumps into an organic extension of the silhouette, flirting with pure avant-garde.

Online controversy: genius or too much?

Social media immediately erupted: "Absolute visionary!" "She's reinventing shoes!" exclaimed fans, while others commented , "She looks like an alien!" "Impossible to walk in those things!" This contrast perfectly illustrates the essence of FKA Twigs: questioning norms and dividing opinion to make a lasting impression.

FKA Twigs, queen of experimental fashion

The performer of "Eusexua" (winner in the dance/electronic category) has amassed a collection of iconic footwear looks, from Schiaparelli keyhole boots to sculptural Louboutin thigh-highs. Here, at the 2026 Grammys, she took the concept even further, merging tights and heels in a creation that defied traditional codes of elegance.

By once again pushing the boundaries of traditional fashion, FKA Twigs confirms her status as an artist as singular in her music as in her approach to clothing. Each public appearance becomes a visual manifesto, where body, fabric, and imagination merge to create a unique language. Whether you connect with her or not, she never leaves anyone indifferent, and perhaps that's the mark of a true icon: one who makes each outfit an artistic statement, somewhere between subversion and poetry.