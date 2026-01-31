At 49, this former TV presenter is breaking a taboo about women's age

Always radiant, frank, and spontaneous, Alessandra Sublet has never been afraid to speak her mind. Approaching her 50th birthday, the former TV presenter is enjoying a rare freedom in the media world: the freedom to fully embrace her age. Invited to the set of the show "Quelle Époque!", the former presenter opened up about her relationship with the passage of time, delivering a liberating message for all women.

"It's great to get old."

Alessandra Sublet wanted to set the record straight: for her, growing older is a blessing. "It's wonderful to grow older, I sincerely believe that, especially for a woman," she confided. Before adding: "Growing older means accepting maturity and wisdom. You become so much more serene, you feel better about yourself."

In a society where beauty standards often seem unattainable, the former TV presenter's message is a breath of fresh air. While she admits she's not immune to the "law of gravity" and the occasional struggle in the morning, Alessandra Sublet categorically rejects the idea that a woman over 40 should hide her age. "That's not why I'm going to paint my face," she quips.

A message of freedom for all

“We’re mortal at 50,” she summarizes. This statement should be understood as a call for authenticity rather than a disillusioned observation. Through her words, Alessandra Sublet invites women to detach themselves from the opinions of others and to feel legitimate, regardless of their age.

She also speaks of that inner light that grows with age: serenity, confidence, and the ability to let go. The former TV presenter, now an actress and novelist, confides that she feels "at home" today. After opening up about her postpartum depression in "Un dimanche à la campagne" (A Sunday in the Country), she chooses to continue speaking candidly, to give meaning to her journey as a woman.

Alessandra Sublet's beauty secret

She has no intention of succumbing to the allure of cosmetic surgery. Alessandra Sublet prefers "real beauty." Ultimately, her greatest beauty secret remains her attitude: acceptance. Because, as she herself reminds us, "the most beautiful way to stay radiant is to feel good," quite simply.

With her outspokenness and luminous wisdom, Alessandra Sublet has established herself as a valuable voice in the debate on aging. She loudly and proudly asserts the right to be "imperfect," vibrant, and authentic. Her words are refreshing—and remind us that there is nothing more modern than accepting who we are, at any age.