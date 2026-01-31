Search here...

This French influencer is reviving an iconic look from a 1990s TV series.

A silhouette instantly recognizable, bold prints, and an immediately identifiable pop culture reference. Lena Mahfouf, better known as Lena Situations, recently revived collective memory by revisiting an iconic look from a 1990s TV series.

A nod to a cult classic series

Lena Mahfouf shared a video on Instagram that quickly went viral. In it, she appears in an outfit clearly reminiscent of the aesthetic of "The Nanny," the iconic series that aired from 1993 and has become a major pop culture reference. The allusion is immediate for viewers familiar with the character of Fran Fine, famous for her expressive silhouettes, animal prints, and meticulously coordinated outfits. Within seconds, the video generated numerous comments highlighting the resemblance.

For this appearance, Lena Mahfouf wore a leopard-print skirt suit, consisting of a fitted jacket with a plunging neckline, enhanced with fur details. The cut, the pattern, and the choice of materials directly recall the dress codes popularized by the series in the 1990s. The hairstyle completes the reference: sleek brown hair, pulled back at the front and held in place by a black headband, a style often worn by the main character of the series.

When 1990s pop culture inspires Gen Z

For several years now, 1990s TV series have experienced a resurgence in popularity among a younger audience. Streaming platforms, social media, and the fashion world are all contributing to this rediscovery, transforming certain silhouettes into sources of contemporary inspiration. By recreating this look, Lena Mahfouf is part of this trend: she isn't simply reproducing an outfit exactly, but rather reinterpreting its codes within the current context of Fashion Week and social media.

A reference already claimed

This inspiration isn't new. In a 2021 interview with Vogue , Lena Mahfouf already cited the series among her cultural and stylistic influences. She explained that the character's style remained relevant over the years, particularly due to its freedom and uncompromising nature. Her publication confirms this connection: the look becomes a way to express admiration for a fictional character while simultaneously situating it within a contemporary fashion aesthetic.

An immediate reaction on social media

In the caption of her post, the influencer made numerous direct references to the world of the series, notably mentioning Maxwell Sheffield, another iconic character. This narrative approach strengthened the engagement of her community, composed of both fashion fans and viewers familiar with the show. The reactions illustrate a recurring phenomenon: when an iconic look is accurately recreated, it transcends a simple outfit to become a shared cultural artifact.

By revisiting an iconic look from a 1990s TV series, Lena Mahfouf demonstrates how fashion and pop culture continue to interact across generations. This appearance illustrates the ability of television references to transcend time and find new resonance when reinterpreted coherently and faithfully to their original spirit.

I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
