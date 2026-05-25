At 70, Geena Davis dazzles at Cannes in a red sequined dress.

American actress, producer, and screenwriter Geena Davis brought the 2026 Cannes Film Festival (May 12-23) to a spectacular close. At the closing ceremony in the Palais des Festivals, she caused a sensation in a stunning sequined gown that created a dazzling display reminiscent of fireworks. This dazzling appearance perfectly embodies the strong trend of this year's festival, where glitter reigned supreme on the red carpet.

A sequined dress with a firework effect

The centerpiece of this appearance, Geena Davis's long gown, was distinguished by its meticulous work with pearls and sequins in warm, jewel-toned hues. Strapless, it revealed a sculptural bodice with a pointed neckline that elegantly drew the eye to the actress's face. The intricate arrangement of the sequins created the illusion of a dazzling firework display, lending the silhouette a festive and spectacular dimension. A choice perfectly suited to the solemn atmosphere of a closing night.

Subtle cutouts and a split back

On the side, a discreet cutout, held in place by a thin band of lightweight tulle, adds a touch of modernity without disrupting the overall elegance. At the back, a slit extending to the knee adds dynamism to the silhouette and reveals a pair of pointed-toe black pumps. These carefully considered details attest to meticulous tailoring, drawn from a pre-fall 2026 collection.

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Precious jewelry and radiant beauty

To complement this dress, Geena Davis chose exceptional jewelry adorned with diamonds and rubies: a ring, a bracelet, and matching earrings, their shape reminiscent of seashells washed up on the sand. For her beauty look, the actress's team opted for a subtle enhancement: a glossy pink lip and shimmering eyeshadow, which highlight the jewel-like reflections of the dress's sequins.

With this dress that had a "firework" effect, Geena Davis made one of the most dazzling appearances at the closing ceremony of the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. A demonstration that sparkling elegance has no age limit.