Miss Venezuela Global 2025, injured in the face at Cannes, accuses her stylist of assaulting her.

A disturbing case has erupted on the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival. Andrea del Val, crowned Miss Venezuela 2025, has accused her stylist, Giovanni Laguna, of physically assaulting her in their hotel room. The young woman shared a video on social media showing her facial injuries, sparking outrage online. The stylist has since been arrested by French authorities, and the investigation is ongoing.

A video shared on social media

In a video filmed on her phone, Andrea del Val showed her injured face, directly accusing her stylist. "Look, this is what Giovanni Laguna did," she said in Spanish, before filming the bedroom, whose furniture appeared in disarray. The young woman then posted these images on her social media accounts, where they quickly went viral. This testimony, given in a moment of obvious distress, prompted numerous messages of support for her.

The stylist was questioned by the police

According to the NYPost , hotel guests alerted the police after hearing shouting and signs of an altercation. Upon arrival, officers arrested Giovanni Laguna. Images, shared by a Spanish journalist, reportedly show the fashion designer being escorted by authorities. At this stage, he has been taken into custody, but no specific charges have yet been officially confirmed.

Giovanni Laguna is a renowned figure in the world of beauty pageants in Latin America, where he has dressed numerous beauty queens. Since 2023, he has served as the artistic director for the Miss Universe Colombia organization.

This case, which is still under investigation, ultimately underscores the importance of allowing the justice system to do its work while also listening to and supporting alleged victims of violence. The investigation being conducted by the French authorities should establish the facts precisely.