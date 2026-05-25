"This woman is unreal": Jessica Alba fascinates with a new selfie

American actress and entrepreneur Jessica Alba shared a heartwarming post on Instagram that immediately charmed her followers. Through a carousel of images, she offered a personal reflection on the month of May, accompanied by a natural selfie. Within hours, comments poured in, many praising her radiance. "This woman is unreal," read one of the many admiring messages.

A publication imbued with gratitude

In the caption of her post, Jessica Alba shared a true "love letter to May." The actress expressed her desire to slow down and fully savor every moment, big or small. "This year is flying by, and I'm reminding myself to slow down and take it all in," she wrote, sincerely mentioning "the big moments, the quieter ones, the chaos, the beauty." She expressed particular gratitude for the people around her, personal growth, laughter, and the little moments of everyday life.

A "natural" selfie praised by internet users

On the cover of this carousel, Jessica Alba chose a simple selfie. She sports minimalist makeup: a luminous complexion, delicately defined eyes, and lips adorned with a touch of gloss. Her only accessories are large gold hoop earrings and a casual outfit consisting of a gray hoodie. This image illustrates an unadorned beauty, particularly appreciated by her fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba)

A message that encourages us to slow down

Beyond its aesthetic appeal, this post carries a message that resonates with many online. By inviting everyone to savor the present moment and cultivate gratitude, Jessica Alba aligns herself with a broader trend that values well-being and mindfulness. "See you soon, June," she concludes tenderly, closing this reflective interlude on an optimistic and peaceful note.

With this sincere and radiant post, Jessica Alba proves that authenticity and serenity can go hand in hand. An inspiring message that encourages us to slow down and appreciate the little joys of everyday life, conveyed through her widely acclaimed natural beauty.