In a sculpted dress, this Russian model reshapes her silhouette

Russian model Irina Shayk recently set the red carpet ablaze at the 2026 Actor Awards with an ultra-chic black dress, perfectly respecting the evening's theme "Reimagining Hollywood of the 1920s-30s".

A LBD with "extreme" cuts

Irina Shayk wore a strapless black gown to the 2026 Actor Awards, a modern reinterpretation of the classic Little Black Dress (LBD). Cinched at the waist, it accentuated an hourglass figure, while its flowing train and plunging back lent a dramatic, Jessica Rabbit-esque touch. The outfit was completed with loose-fitting black opera gloves and pointed-toe black pumps, extending the sophisticated monochrome look of this reimagined LBD.

"Bombshell" makeup and fiery red lips

On the beauty front, her jet-black hair cascaded with a side part, framing a luminous complexion, sun-kissed cheeks, graphic eyeliner, and an intense smoky eye. The highlight? A vibrant, bright red lip that contrasted sharply with the all-black ensemble, adding the touch of color and "old Hollywood" vibe expected for the 2026 Actor Awards. Irina Shayk thus mastered the art of contrasting understated attire with maximum beauty impact.

True to its "dark drama" aesthetic

This look is consistent with her recent appearances, such as at the Pirelli Calendar 2026 Gala in Prague where she wore a turtleneck dress with a side cutout, also in all black. With her bleached eyebrows, smoky makeup, and deep red lips, Irina Shayk excels in this perfect "in-between" between avant-garde and Hollywood classicism, proving her mastery of red carpet etiquette.

A "power dressing" statement

By revisiting the 1920s and 30s with this architecturally cut dress, Irina Shayk transforms the red carpet into her own personal catwalk. She literally redefines her legendary silhouette, combining a structured corset, chic cutouts, and a diva-like attitude. This fashion choice confirms her status as a model capable of wearing any creation with magnetic confidence.

In short, Irina Shayk didn't just respect the theme of the 2026 Actor Awards; she elevated it, embodying a living icon of reinvented Hollywood style. A red carpet moment that will be remembered for years to come.