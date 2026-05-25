In a gold dress, Eva Longoria attracts all eyes on the red carpet

May 23, 2026, marked the closing ceremony of the 79th Cannes Film Festival (May 12-23), and the final walk up the iconic red carpet. For this last appearance, American actress Eva Longoria once again caused a sensation. Draped in a long, shimmering gold gown, she captivated photographers and confirmed her status as an indispensable fixture on the Croisette, where she is among the most anticipated faces each year.

A gold dress with a slit

The centerpiece of this appearance, Eva Longoria's long gold dress, exuded radiance and elegance. With its straight, strapless neckline, it subtly revealed her shoulders, while a slit added dynamism to the silhouette and movement with every step. The luminous and warm gold hue caught the spotlights and ensured an instantly striking presence on the red carpet. A fashion choice perfectly suited to the solemn nature of a closing night.

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A final, noteworthy walk up the steps

Eva Longoria was among the first to arrive on the red carpet at the closing ceremony, as the face of a major beauty brand. She was followed by several other celebrities representing the same brand, including international film stars and a highly followed French content creator. This final, much-anticipated walk up the steps brought together numerous elegant figures to bring a stunning close to an edition rich in memorable fashion moments.

A doubly special day

This Cannes appearance coincided with excellent news for the actress. That same day, Eva Longoria announced she was joining the cast of the international adaptation of the hit series "Call My Agent!" "A new cast member has joined the conversation," announced the platform's account, a post shared by the actress herself. A doubly auspicious day, between a dazzling red carpet appearance and a delightful professional announcement.

With this gold dress worn at the closing ceremony, Eva Longoria made one of the last truly memorable appearances of the 79th Cannes Film Festival. A demonstration of radiant elegance, perfectly suited to the event.