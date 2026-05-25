In an ombre dress, Zara Larsson opts for a tropical silhouette

Swedish singer Zara Larsson lit up the Croisette at the prestigious amfAR gala, where she performed. For this charity event, one of the most sought-after parties held alongside the Cannes Film Festival, she opted for a vibrant ombré dress in shades of orange, yellow, and green. A decidedly tropical and sunny look that immediately caught the attention of internet users.

An ombre dress in tropical hues

The centerpiece of this appearance, Zara Larsson's dress, stands out for its spectacular color gradient. From warm orange to deep green, passing through a luminous yellow, the shades blend seamlessly into one another in a particularly successful ombré effect. This sunny palette instantly evokes tropical vibes and contrasts sharply with the classic blacks or pastels often favored on the red carpet. The expertly draped fabric moves fluidly with the wearer, lending the whole ensemble a vibrant and summery elegance.

Cutouts and a low waist

Beyond its vibrant color palette, Zara Larsson's dress stands out for its sophisticated construction. Carefully placed cutouts add dynamism to the silhouette and lend a modern touch to the overall design. The dress also features a drop-waist, giving it a decidedly contemporary look. This interplay of cuts and proportions, both controlled and original, makes this outfit one of the most talked-about of the evening.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson)

An appearance in a prestigious setting

This appearance was part of the amfAR gala, a key event in the fight against AIDS, which brings together numerous personalities from the worlds of film, fashion, and music each year. By taking to the stage to perform her songs, Zara Larsson made a double impact on the event: with her musical performance, but also with her tropical silhouette that captivated everyone's attention. A striking presence that confirms her status as an essential pop icon.

With this ombré dress in tropical hues, Zara Larsson made one of the most radiant appearances of the Cannes evening. A demonstration of style where vibrant colors are combined with meticulous construction.