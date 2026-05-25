In a sparkling look, Sydney Sweeney revives a beauty trend from the 2000s.

American actress and producer Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie in the hit series "Euphoria," is at the center of a new beauty trend. For an episode, the show's head makeup artist, Donni Davy, created a completely sparkling look, using rhinestones and glitter, that revives an iconic 2000s aesthetic. Shared on social media along with a tutorial, this makeup look immediately captivated internet users.

A shimmering makeup look by "Euphoria"

Known for its "daring" choices, the series "Euphoria" has made makeup a true visual signature. For this new look, worn by the character Cassie, makeup artist Donni Davy opted for a controlled shimmer. On Sydney Sweeney's eyelids, a shimmering eyeshadow with pink and lilac reflections illuminates the eyes, enhanced by eyeliner adorned with delicately placed rhinestones. The lashes, generously coated with mascara, frame a deliberately "doll-like" gaze, while a rosy blush and glossy lips complete this sweet and luminous aesthetic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donni Davy (@donni.davy)

The return of the rhinestones and glitter of the 2000s

This makeup look draws directly from the beauty codes of the 2000s, characterized by the generous use of glitter, rhinestones, and vibrant colors. The crystal-encrusted eyeliner, in particular, evokes the iconic looks of that decade, where sparkle reigned supreme. By reviving this aesthetic, the series confirms the major comeback of the "Y2K" trend in the beauty world, already very present in fashion and on social media. A nostalgia reinterpreted with a contemporary twist.

With this shimmering, 2000s-inspired makeup, Sydney Sweeney and the "Euphoria" team confirm the series' powerful influence on beauty trends. This luminous trend is sure to inspire many looks in the coming months.