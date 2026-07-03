"A femme fatale": Hailey Bieber adopts the chicest hairstyle of the moment

Léa Michel
@haileybieber / Instagram

American model and entrepreneur Hailey Bieber shared a series of photos on Instagram showcasing a trendy new hairstyle: the "long bob." Paired with a bright green top, this chic cut captivated her followers, many of whom praised her "femme fatale" look.

The "long bob", the star haircut of the moment

At the heart of this look is a popular cut: the "long bob," a long bob that typically falls to the shoulders. Chic, versatile, and easy to wear, it has become one of the most fashionable cuts of the moment. Hailey Bieber, who has been sporting it for some time, provides a perfect demonstration here. Sleek and chic, her bob adds a touch of timeless elegance to her overall look.

A matching bright green top

As for her outfit, Hailey Bieber opted for a vibrant green top. In the caption of her post, she added a green heart and a frog emoji, a nod to the color of her top. For her beauty look, natural makeup—lightly defined eyes, blush, and nude pink lips—completed this radiant look.

Fans won over

Unsurprisingly, this post sparked a wave of admiration. In the comments, internet users showered her with compliments. "Magnificent," "A femme fatale," "She's iconic," "How can you be real?" were just some of the many messages. All these reactions confirm the enthusiasm generated by each of her appearances.

With her long bob and bright green top, Hailey Bieber makes a chic and confident appearance. By adopting one of the trendiest cuts of the moment, she confirms her status as a fashion and beauty icon. Unsurprisingly, this is sure to delight her fans, who are always eager to see her looks.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
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