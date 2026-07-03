BLACKPINK's Lisa makes a splash in a dress with a spectacular back.

Fabienne Ba.
@lalalalisa_m / Instagram

Lisa, from the South Korean K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, shared a series of photos on Instagram from Utah, in a black dress with a spectacular back that immediately set her community ablaze.

A striking black halter dress

The singer, founder of the iconic South Korean group and now an international solo artist, posted a carousel of images captured during her stay in the United States on Instagram. The centerpiece of this post is undoubtedly her dress. Lisa wore a floor-length black gown with a particularly sleek halter neckline. The flowing, fitted fabric accentuated her figure. The deep, timeless black contrasted with the sandy tones of the desert setting. This stylistic choice reflects Lisa's affinity for striking, distinctive pieces, capable of transforming a simple photoshoot into a memorable fashion moment.

A back that captivated his fans

The most striking detail of this dress is its open back. This stylistic choice perfectly aligns with the contemporary trend of open-back dresses, which have become a staple of evening wear. The dress also featured a striking side cutout. This couture touch reflects Lisa's affinity for graphic and decidedly modern silhouettes. On Instagram, these details immediately caught the attention of Lisa's followers, who flooded the comments section with admiration.

A gold chain to complete the look.

To complement this black dress, Lisa focused on one detail: a decorative gold chain. This accessory, both subtle and precious, adds a touch of brightness to the monochrome ensemble. A gold ring on her hand completed this carefully chosen set of accessories. A minimalist approach typical of the singer's style, which favors a few precious pieces rather than an accumulation of items.

Several outfits shared in the carousel

The setting of the publication contributes fully to its overall success. Lisa poses between narrow concrete walls, in a striking visual contrast to the desert landscapes of Utah that unfold in the background. This combination of brutalist architecture and the American wilderness creates a particularly cinematic mise-en-scène, transforming a simple photo shoot into a true fashion editorial.

Moreover, the carousel wasn't limited to that single black dress. Lisa also shared other, more casual outfits, in black pieces paired with brown boots. These more everyday looks, somewhere between Western aesthetics and modern minimalism, extend the contemplative dimension of her American trip.

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A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

A wave of enthusiastic comments

Unsurprisingly, the post immediately sparked a flood of reactions on social media. "Queen Lisa," exclaimed one user, in a typical expression of the admiration the singer inspires. "Oh my God, gorgeous!" wrote another fan. "Wow! Beautiful as always," added a third admirer. The comments section was also filled with heart, eye-eye, and flame emojis, in a display of enthusiasm characteristic of the Lisa fan community.

With her black halter dress, open back, and graphic side cutout, Lisa (BLACKPINK) made one of her most striking appearances of the season. Beyond the look itself, the singer shared a fully composed visual moment with her fans, showcasing the stylistic consistency that now defines her world.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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