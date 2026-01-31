"It doesn't suit her": Margot Robbie criticized for her red leather outfit

Always under scrutiny on the red carpet, Margot Robbie once again sparked debate with her latest public appearance. Invited to Los Angeles for the world press conference for the film "Wuthering Heights," the Australian actress opted for a red leather outfit by Dilara Fındıkoğlu. A fashion choice that has divided fans and internet users.

The look that's causing controversy

Margot Robbie recently surprised everyone with a head-to-toe red python-effect leather ensemble, consisting of a sculptural corset and a matching mini-skirt. The piece, from the Fall/Winter 2025 collection by Anglo-Turkish designer Dilara Fındıkoğlu, blends gothic aesthetics with experimental couture. However, the result didn't win everyone over. Reactions quickly multiplied on social media. While some users described it as "visual poetry," others mocked the dress, deeming it uncomfortable: "It doesn't suit her," one comment read.

A symbolic outfit

Behind this provocative look, however, lies a genuine artistic intention. In collaboration with her stylist Andrew Mukamal, Margot Robbie chose this dress to echo the themes of passion and temptation present in Emily Brontë's "Wuthering Heights," in which she plays Catherine Earnshaw. The snake print, in particular, symbolizes the attraction and danger that bind Catherine to Heathcliff, portrayed by Jacob Elordi.

This narrative approach to clothing confirms actress Margot Robbie's desire to transform fashion into an extension of her acting - a process she had already begun during the Barbie promotional tour in 2023.

In short, while Margot Robbie's red leather outfit divided the public, it once again demonstrates her penchant for risk-taking and symbolic interpretation. Between admiration and criticism, the actress proves she remains an essential figure, capable of generating buzz far beyond her film performances.