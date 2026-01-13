Search here...

In a red dress, Jennifer Lopez embraces her "showgirl" side.

Léa Michel
@jlo/Instagram

In a red dress, Jennifer Lopez fully embraces her showgirl side and delivers one of the most spectacular looks of the pre-Golden Globes 2026 weekend. She proves once again that she perfectly masters Hollywood codes, balancing elegance and showmanship.

A red dress designed for the show

For the Vanity Fair x Amazon MGM Studios party held at the Bar Marmont in Los Angeles, Jennifer Lopez opted for a long, fully beaded red gown with a bandeau top and skirt that subtly revealed her figure. The corset accentuated her waist, while the beading and sheer panels enhanced the showgirl effect, reminiscent of a chic cabaret revue costume.

Glamorous details: fur, jewelry and beauty treatments

The singer added a short red faux fur jacket and a matching velvet clutch to accentuate the diva-like, theatrical feel of the outfit. Her caramel hair was styled in voluminous curls, paired with deep burgundy lipstick and a shimmering choker that added a touch of light to her décolletage.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

A fashion message after a turbulent start to the year

This appearance comes as Jennifer Lopez prepares to host the 2026 Golden Globes, despite not receiving a nomination for her acclaimed role in "Kiss of the Spider-Woman." Against the backdrop of her now-finalized divorce from Ben Affleck, she seems to be using fashion as a statement: that of an independent woman, always in the spotlight and in control of her image.

Ultimately, this appearance in a red beaded dress confirms Jennifer Lopez as a true modern showgirl, capable of transforming a simple pre-Golden Globes event into a mini-spectacle all on her own. Her look, blending sheer fabrics, fur, and sparkling jewelry, reveals a woman who, more than ever, embraces self-presentation as an integral part of her public identity.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
Article précédent
Kendall Jenner's response to rumors of plastic surgery divides fans

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Kendall Jenner's response to rumors of plastic surgery divides fans

Kendall Jenner claims to have never had facial plastic surgery, admitting only to two "baby Botox" sessions, but...

At 35, Margot Robbie dares to wear a dress with a "plastic" effect

On the eve of the highly anticipated release of Emerald Fennell's film "Wuthering Heights," Margot Robbie is once...

With her beach looks, Lara Raj lights up the Maldives

Lara Raj, a member of the American group KATSEYE, shines in the Maldives with a series of looks...

At 58, Pamela Anderson returns to her iconic blonde hair.

Pamela Anderson is starting 2026 by returning to her roots—literally and figuratively. After several months sporting coppery hair,...

With her bleached eyebrows, Jenna Ortega surprises with a gothic look

Jenna Ortega once again captivated attention on the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet. The actress, best known for...

Amal Clooney makes a sensation at the Golden Globes in a breathtaking red dress

For her grand return to the Golden Globes, 10 years after her last appearance, Amal Clooney transformed the...

© 2025 The Body Optimist