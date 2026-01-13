In a red dress, Jennifer Lopez embraces her "showgirl" side.

In a red dress, Jennifer Lopez fully embraces her showgirl side and delivers one of the most spectacular looks of the pre-Golden Globes 2026 weekend. She proves once again that she perfectly masters Hollywood codes, balancing elegance and showmanship.

A red dress designed for the show

For the Vanity Fair x Amazon MGM Studios party held at the Bar Marmont in Los Angeles, Jennifer Lopez opted for a long, fully beaded red gown with a bandeau top and skirt that subtly revealed her figure. The corset accentuated her waist, while the beading and sheer panels enhanced the showgirl effect, reminiscent of a chic cabaret revue costume.

Glamorous details: fur, jewelry and beauty treatments

The singer added a short red faux fur jacket and a matching velvet clutch to accentuate the diva-like, theatrical feel of the outfit. Her caramel hair was styled in voluminous curls, paired with deep burgundy lipstick and a shimmering choker that added a touch of light to her décolletage.

A fashion message after a turbulent start to the year

This appearance comes as Jennifer Lopez prepares to host the 2026 Golden Globes, despite not receiving a nomination for her acclaimed role in "Kiss of the Spider-Woman." Against the backdrop of her now-finalized divorce from Ben Affleck, she seems to be using fashion as a statement: that of an independent woman, always in the spotlight and in control of her image.

Ultimately, this appearance in a red beaded dress confirms Jennifer Lopez as a true modern showgirl, capable of transforming a simple pre-Golden Globes event into a mini-spectacle all on her own. Her look, blending sheer fabrics, fur, and sparkling jewelry, reveals a woman who, more than ever, embraces self-presentation as an integral part of her public identity.