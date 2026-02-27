On the red carpet, this actress breaks the rules with a casual detail

On the red carpet, outfits are often meticulously planned. At the 2026 César Awards, French actress Leïla Bekhti chose to defy expectations with an unexpected fashion statement.

Leïla Bekhti dares a casual twist at the César Awards

At the 2026 César Awards ceremony, Leïla Bekhti turned heads with a look that defied traditional evening wear. Nominated for Best Actress for her role in Ken Scott's "Ma mère, Dieu et Sylvie Vartan," she walked the red carpet in a custom-made creation by Ami.

Her structured dress, with its slightly flared hem, evoked timeless elegance. The detail that truly stood out, however, lay elsewhere: a sweater tied around her shoulders, framing her upper body and lending a more relaxed air.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoé Tondut 🫐 (@justezoe)

A silhouette designed down to the detail

Conceived by Alexandre Mattiussi, founder and artistic director of Ami, the outfit played on contrasts. The dress, fitted at the top and flared from the hips, recalled certain lines inspired by the 1950s. Open-toed heeled mules completed the look, while a statement necklace and understated earrings added a touch of brightness. The sweater tied over the shoulders broke with the expected image of formal attire. This simple, almost everyday gesture injected a note of spontaneity into a highly codified setting.

The red carpet, a testing ground

French actress Leïla Bekhti is no stranger to making striking style choices. At the 2024 César Awards, she opted for a butter-yellow satin dress, contrasting with the predominance of black. Her approach to the red carpet is based on consistency: favoring strong silhouettes without being ostentatious. Here, the knotted sweater blurs the line between evening wear and everyday attire. This choice reflects a broader evolution in red carpet ethos, where celebrities are daring to incorporate more informal elements into sophisticated outfits.

A new take on chic

Long associated with a preppy aesthetic, the sweater tied over the shoulders has made a remarkable comeback in recent seasons. Spotted on the runways of Jacquemus, Loewe, and Ami, this detail has proven to be a powerful element capable of transforming an outfit. Worn with jeans, it evokes effortless elegance. Over a formal dress, as demonstrated by Leïla Bekhti, it becomes a striking contrast.

Leïla Bekhti's look at the 2026 César Awards illustrates a broader trend: a less rigid, more personal chic. Rather than adhering to a strict idea of formal attire, she offers a more contemporary interpretation. The contrast between the immaculate dress and the sweater draped over her shoulders creates a subtle balance. On social media, her look was widely commented on and praised for its modernity.

At the 2026 César Awards, Leïla Bekhti demonstrated that a simple detail can transform an evening outfit. By tying a sweater over her dress, she challenged red carpet conventions while maintaining a refined elegance. A discreet yet striking fashion statement that reminds us that style sometimes hinges on an unexpected touch.