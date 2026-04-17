Kylie Jenner's best friend is reviving the crop top trend with a vintage version

Under the Californian sun, Anastasia Karanikolaou is making headlines. The influencer, a close friend of Kylie Jenner, recently captivated her followers with an outfit that reinvents the classic crop top with a retro feel.

A vintage look that's winning over social media

On Instagram, Anastasia Karanikolaou is seen wearing a white crop top with a design inspired by vintage American aesthetics. The minimalist top features a playful take on an iconic logo, reminiscent of the "rebellious and laid-back" vibe of the 90s. Paired with a black skirt and a few understated accessories, this look is an ode to stylish simplicity and confidence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anastasia Karanikolaou (@staskaranikolaou)

Style details: minimalism and assertiveness

For this sunny outing, the young woman clearly opted for a natural and polished look. Her hair, lightly slicked back at the front, delicately framed her face, while soft curls cascaded freely at the back, adding movement and a touch of relaxed style. Sunglasses, perched on her head like a headband, reinforced this practical yet trendy look.

When it came to accessories, she left nothing to chance: silver bracelets that caught the light, layered necklaces playing with lengths and textures, and statement jewelry that added a bold touch to the overall look. The harmony between simplicity and intricate details created a summery look, both elegant and effortless, perfectly suited to the bright daytime atmosphere.

With this look, Anastasia Karanikolaou reaffirms her role as a fashion influencer. By reviving the vintage crop top, she embodies this trend where retro style and modern confidence meet. Her recent appearance at the Coachella festival, alongside Kylie Jenner, has only reinforced her image as a rising icon of the new fashion generation.