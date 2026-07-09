"They were wearing diapers": Olivia Rodrigo opens up about a surprising habit of some fans in the front row of her concerts

American singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo recently revealed that some of her fans were willing to make unexpected "sacrifices" to stay in the front row at her concerts - even wearing diapers in order "not to lose their place".

"People were wearing diapers to be in the front row."

It was during an appearance on KISS Breakfast , one of the most listened-to morning radio shows in the UK, that Olivia Rodrigo shared this revelation. She agreed to answer the hosts' questions as part of the promotion for her new album, "You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love." During the interview, she slipped in an anecdote that immediately left her interviewers speechless: "I've been to some concerts and festivals where people were wearing diapers so they could be in the front row."

Olivia Rodrigo went further, revealing that she herself had experienced some of the effects of this practice: "It's an experience I even felt," she added. This revelation left the hosts incredulous. "This is insane behavior. I can't believe it," they exclaimed in turn.

Olivia Rodrigo reacts to a fan wearing a diaper to secure a front-row spot at her BST Hyde Park set. pic.twitter.com/GIaiajD4MS — Rodrigo Times (@RodrigoTimes) June 28, 2025

A comparison with the "ball drop" in New York

To provide context for this practice, Olivia Rodrigo drew an unexpected parallel with one of the most iconic American New Year's traditions. "It's a bit like the ball drop in New York on New Year's Eve, everyone wears diapers… They just sit there all day… It's a phenomenon," she explained. The reference to Times Square, where hundreds of thousands of people throng every December 31st several hours before the event, effectively highlights a well-documented reality: the most coveted spots require extraordinary preparation, sometimes involving surprising "logistical compromises."

A precedent in London in 2025

This anecdote isn't the first of its kind. During a concert she gave in London in 2025, Olivia Rodrigo had already addressed the topic directly on stage. She noticed a sign in the crowd held by fans who were advocating for this practice. "Is that true? You wear diapers to be in the front row?" she asked them, torn between surprise and disbelief. Before replying with her usual generosity: "Wow! That's truly incredible! I love you. Thank you so much!" A reaction that speaks volumes about Olivia Rodrigo's relationship with her fans: neither contempt nor judgment, but a kind of wonder at their commitment.

An extreme devotion

Beyond Olivia Rodrigo's anecdote, a genuine devotion emerges in the background. Arriving hours before a concert, being unable to leave one's seat for fear of losing it, accepting physical constraints to remain glued to the barrier: all these choices testify to a profound emotional commitment. This behavior illustrates a broader phenomenon: that of a fan culture that has become particularly intense in recent years. Blankets, folding chairs, ample food, themed clothing: everything is planned. This logistical support speaks volumes about the place concerts hold in the lives of these communities.

An artist who retains her sense of humor

Despite this type of behavior, Olivia Rodrigo maintains a benevolent stance. Far from judging her fans or ridiculing their actions, she prefers to laugh with them and see it as a sign of love in her own way. This approach is an integral part of the image she has cultivated since her beginnings: that of an accessible artist, in direct contact with her fans, who shares her thoughts unfiltered in interviews and on social media. This approach undoubtedly explains, to a large extent, the deep attachment her community feels for her.

With this unexpected yet illuminating revelation, Olivia Rodrigo sheds light on the inner workings of contemporary pop. Beyond the surprising nature of the anecdote, it reveals a whole cultural phenomenon: that of an intense fan culture, where some fans are willing to sacrifice their comfort to experience a special moment with their idol.

