Lindsay Lohan is reviving the micro-suit trend with an "office siren" look

American actress Lindsay Lohan caused a sensation in New York in a vintage micro-suit, consisting of a short jacket and a black skirt. A look that is both retro and ultra-trendy, perfectly embodying the "office siren" aesthetic, very fashionable in 2026.

A vintage micro-tailor

For this appearance, Lindsay Lohan opted for an outfit from a mid-1990s "micro-tailored" collection. She particularly turned heads with her cropped jacket, inspired by iconic tweed jackets. Made from soft green cotton, the piece featured black trim, structured shoulders, and gold buttons. A true gem from the archives, perfectly in tune with the times.

A personal fashion touch

True to her sense of style, Lindsay Lohan nevertheless took a slight detour from the original design. Instead of the high-slit skirt seen on the runways in the 1990s, she opted for a high-waisted black skirt. She completed the look with a gold-link belt, which caught the light from the camera flashes. A clever reinterpretation that subtly modernized this iconic outfit.

Carefully chosen accessories

To complete this look, her stylist opted for chic accessories: a quilted leather bag in the shape of a heart, black sunglasses, gold rings, and a pair of two-tone pumps. As for her beauty look, a radiant complexion, warm blush, and soft pink lips enhanced Lindsay Lohan's features, while her long, straight, loose blonde hair cascaded gracefully down her back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan)

The "office siren" trend

With this look, Lindsay Lohan embraces one of the hottest trends of the moment: the "office siren" style. Inspired by the imagery of a chic office, this aesthetic blends structured pieces, fitted jackets, and elegant accessories for a look that is both professional and assertive.

With this vintage micro-suit, Lindsay Lohan makes a chic and trendy appearance. By reviving this 1990s piece, she confirms her status as a fashion icon and her talent for reinterpreting classics. Unsurprisingly, this is sure to delight her fans.