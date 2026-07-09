Lindsay Lohan is reviving the micro-suit trend with an "office siren" look

Léa Michel
@lindsaylohan / Instagram

American actress Lindsay Lohan caused a sensation in New York in a vintage micro-suit, consisting of a short jacket and a black skirt. A look that is both retro and ultra-trendy, perfectly embodying the "office siren" aesthetic, very fashionable in 2026.

A vintage micro-tailor

For this appearance, Lindsay Lohan opted for an outfit from a mid-1990s "micro-tailored" collection. She particularly turned heads with her cropped jacket, inspired by iconic tweed jackets. Made from soft green cotton, the piece featured black trim, structured shoulders, and gold buttons. A true gem from the archives, perfectly in tune with the times.

A personal fashion touch

True to her sense of style, Lindsay Lohan nevertheless took a slight detour from the original design. Instead of the high-slit skirt seen on the runways in the 1990s, she opted for a high-waisted black skirt. She completed the look with a gold-link belt, which caught the light from the camera flashes. A clever reinterpretation that subtly modernized this iconic outfit.

Carefully chosen accessories

To complete this look, her stylist opted for chic accessories: a quilted leather bag in the shape of a heart, black sunglasses, gold rings, and a pair of two-tone pumps. As for her beauty look, a radiant complexion, warm blush, and soft pink lips enhanced Lindsay Lohan's features, while her long, straight, loose blonde hair cascaded gracefully down her back.

The "office siren" trend

With this look, Lindsay Lohan embraces one of the hottest trends of the moment: the "office siren" style. Inspired by the imagery of a chic office, this aesthetic blends structured pieces, fitted jackets, and elegant accessories for a look that is both professional and assertive.

With this vintage micro-suit, Lindsay Lohan makes a chic and trendy appearance. By reviving this 1990s piece, she confirms her status as a fashion icon and her talent for reinterpreting classics. Unsurprisingly, this is sure to delight her fans.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
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