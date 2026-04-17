At 67, Andie MacDowell abandons her iconic curls for a "more relaxed" hairstyle.

American actress and model Andie MacDowell and her silver curls: it's a love story that Hollywood has followed for decades. However, she clearly enjoys playing with the rules – and that's not a bad thing.

A relaxed ponytail for a New York appearance

In mid-April 2026, Andie MacDowell appeared on the Today Show to discuss the fourth and final season of "The Way Home," a series in which she plays the matriarch of a family grappling with a time-traveling pond. For the occasion, she traded her usual hairstyle for a low, slightly messy ponytail, with a few loose strands framing her face. The rest of her look followed the same relaxed aesthetic: a white and blue striped shirt, brown suede pants, and beige sandals.

This is not the first time the actress has strayed from her signature hairstyle. In March 2026, for the Giorgio Armani fall-winter show in Milan, she opted for a structured chignon inspired by the pompadour, with subtle volume on top and soft waves on the sides.

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Grey hair that has become a symbol of freedom

What makes each of these stylistic variations particularly significant is the path taken to get there. It was during the pandemic that Andie MacDowell stopped dyeing her hair, an idea that had been germinating for a long time and that her loved ones encouraged: "My daughters told me I looked 'badass'. And I liked that."

Her managers weren't convinced – but MacDowell stood firm, considering the choice a "power move." She later summarized her philosophy in an interview : "I think it's badass to own where you are in life and be fearless. That's exactly what I'm doing. I'm moving forward in this moment without shame, and it feels good."

An icon who inspires far beyond Hollywood

Her managers had advised her not to reveal her gray hair, but Andie MacDowell ignored them—and she says she's never felt more powerful. "It made me feel so much more powerful and comfortable. It made me feel like myself… I'm not trying to be something I'm not."

She also pointed to "a persistent asymmetry": while actors like George Clooney are celebrated for their "silver fox" looks, women who age naturally are still too often marginalized in the industry. "It infuriates me. Men have had so many privileges: going gray and being handsome as they age." Her influence, however, extends far beyond the red carpet.

Whether she wears her curls loose, a Milanese bun or a New York ponytail, Andie MacDowell continues to demonstrate that accepting her age - and having fun with it - remains the most liberating choice.