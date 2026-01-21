Search here...

At 58, Nicole Kidman shows off her natural hair and her curls are causing a sensation

Léa Michel
@nicolekidman/Instagram

Australian-American actress, producer, and director Nicole Kidman proves once again that she is a timeless icon. She recently delighted her fans on Instagram by sharing a photo from her trip to Chile, where she proudly sports her natural hair. Goodbye sleek blowouts: hello to her long blonde curls, simply tied back in a low ponytail and subtly concealed under a beige cap.

A simple yet ultra-chic look

In this snapshot taken during a South American getaway, Nicole Kidman displays a style that is both relaxed and elegant, true to the "quiet luxury" trend. She wears a brown blazer, jeans, brown shoes, and a brown leather Chanel tote bag—a minimalist look with refined touches. Behind her classic dark sunglasses, she radiates a newfound serenity, captioning her photo simply: "Loved getting to explore Chile 🇨🇱."

The big comeback of natural curls

This isn't the first time Kidman has let her natural hair shine. For several weeks now, she's been seen making numerous appearances with her natural blonde curls, whether at a family birthday, a Christmas party in Sydney, or on a plane trip. This return to her natural look seems to mark the beginning of a new personal era for the actress, who in 2025 saw the end of her marriage to singer Keith Urban after nearly twenty years together.

This hair transformation is no coincidence: a few months ago, she confided to the media outlet Allure that she regretted having straightened her hair for so long. "Why did I do that? I loved my curls," she admitted upon rediscovering old photos of herself, looking radiant.

By fully embracing her natural texture, Nicole Kidman sends a powerful message: through life's transformations and disruptions, returning to oneself is a form of freedom. Her curls, more than an aesthetic choice, become the symbol of this self-rediscovery—elegant and undeniably inspiring.

Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
"Still at the top": at 55, she imposes her uncompromising style

