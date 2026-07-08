Singer Tyla sports a striking look in a lace dress

South African singer Tyla shared a series of photos from a fashion shoot on Instagram, showcasing a variety of stylish looks. Her appearance in a white lace dress particularly caught the attention of her followers.

A floral lace dress

At the heart of this series was a striking piece: a long white lace dress adorned with a delicate floral motif. The gown, with its intricate neckline and spectacular train, exuded elegance and romance. To allow this exceptional dress to take center stage, Tyla opted for a minimalist makeup look, leaving her long, curly hair loose. This choice perfectly highlighted the refined nature of the outfit.

A visual direction between fashion and art

These photos are part of a shoot for Numéro Berlin magazine. Throughout the series, Tyla explores various moods, alternating between black and white images and deliberately blurred shots for an artistic effect. This visual direction, somewhere between fashion and art, highlights Tyla's ease in front of the camera. The result: a series of images that are both elegant and editorial.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyla (@tyla)

Fans won over

In the comments, internet users showered Tyla with compliments. "Magnificent," was one of the many admiring messages. These reactions demonstrate the enthusiasm surrounding the singer. In just a few years, Tyla has indeed established herself as a true icon in her field.

With this lace dress, Tyla makes a romantic and sophisticated appearance. The singer proves, once again, her poise and sense of style. Unsurprisingly, this is sure to delight her fans, who are always eager to see her looks.