At 37, model Candice Swanepoel perfectly embodies the "casual luxury" trend.

Anaëlle G.
@candiceswanepoel / Instagram

South African model Candice Swanepoel shared a summery look on Instagram that embraces one of the hottest trends of the moment: "casual luxury." In a head-to-toe ivory ensemble, both cozy and sophisticated, she captivated her followers.

A total ivory look

For this post, Candice Swanepoel opted for a monochrome ensemble in a delicate ivory tone in the third photo. She wore a ribbed mini-skirt paired with a matching loose-fitting top. Over this, she layered a long cashmere cardigan in the same cream color, adding a cozy and enveloping touch to the silhouette. A subtly elegant and perfectly executed off-white color scheme.

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A post shared by Candice (@candiceswanepoel)

The trend of "casual luxury"

This look perfectly illustrates the ever-growing trend of "casual luxury," or "athleisure." The concept? Elevating comfortable pieces, borrowed from the world of sportswear and loungewear, to the status of true fashion outfits. Soft fabrics, flowing cuts, and neutral tones combine for a result that is both cozy and sophisticated. By opting for an ivory palette and luxurious materials like cashmere, Candice Swanepoel has created a particularly chic version of this trend, striking a perfect balance between comfort and refinement.

Fans won over

Unsurprisingly, this post sparked a wave of enthusiastic reactions. In the comments, internet users showered Candice Swanepoel with compliments. "Simply irresistible," "When we talk about beauty, you're the first person who comes to mind," were just some of the many admiring messages. All these reactions confirm the enduring popularity of Candice Swanepoel, who has millions of followers.

With this head-to-toe ivory look, Candice Swanepoel proves that elegance and comfort can perfectly go hand in hand. Elevating the "casual luxury" trend, she creates an appearance that is both cozy and refined. Unsurprisingly, this is sure to delight her fans, who are always eager to see her style.

Anaëlle G.
Anaëlle G.
I'm passionate about fashion, always on the lookout for trends that reflect our times. I love observing how people dress, why they do it, and what fashion reveals about us. Beyond the runways and the silhouettes, it's the stories that truly fascinate me.
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