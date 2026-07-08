Sofia Vergara shows her support for her country in a selfie that sparks reactions

To mark the 2026 FIFA World Cup™, Colombian-American actress, model, producer, and television host Sofia Vergara posted a selfie on Instagram, sporting the colors of her country and wearing the Colombian national team jersey. The post was well-received by her followers—although some felt she should have supported the United States.

A selfie in the colors of Colombia

In this sunny photo, taken in a flower-filled garden, Sofia Vergara poses with a broad smile, wearing the yellow Colombian jersey. Accented with touches of blue and red, the colors of the national flag, the outfit exuded pride and joy. As for her beauty look, she sported natural, luminous makeup and her long brown hair flowing freely. A simple and radiant appearance, perfectly in keeping with the summery atmosphere of the competition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

A proud Colombian

This choice comes as no surprise to anyone who knows Sofia Vergara. Born in Barranquilla, Colombia, the actress has never hidden her deep attachment to her country of origin. Throughout her career, she has celebrated her roots and proudly represented Colombia, becoming one of the most recognizable Colombian figures in the world. Supporting her country's team at such an event was therefore a natural choice.

Mixed reactions

In the comments, her followers showered her with compliments, praising her style and her undeniable pride. A few internet users, however, pointed out that the actress, who has lived in the United States for years, "could have supported her adopted country." This sparked a minor debate about her dual cultural background, which many found touching. After all, there's nothing wrong with cherishing both countries. And above all, Sofia Vergara remains free to share whatever she wants on her social media: she doesn't need the approval of internet users to exist, express her choices, or support the team she cares about.

With this selfie in the colors of Colombia, Sofia Vergara displayed her pride with naturalness and good humor. Between supporting her country of origin and nodding to her dual culture, she has, once again, won everyone over – or almost everyone.