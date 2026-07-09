At 45, Jessica Alba shares a glimpse of her sunny vacation

American actress and entrepreneur Jessica Alba shared a sunny glimpse of her recent vacation on Instagram, in an idyllic tropical setting. Between spectacular landscapes and moments of relaxation, she offered her followers a break filled with sunshine and serenity.

A getaway in a paradisiacal setting

For this girls' getaway, Jessica Alba settled in what appears to be the Nā Pali coast on the island of Kauai, Hawaii—a place she has previously described as one of her favorites. In the photos, she radiates joy, posing at the entrance of a sea cave, facing impressive rock formations and sparkling blue water. Wearing a large straw hat and sunglasses, Jessica Alba poses playfully alongside a friend (Jen Kroog Rosenberg) in a clearly relaxed and joyful atmosphere.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba)

A stay focused on well-being

Beyond the scenery, this vacation felt like a rejuvenating retreat. In one of the photos, Jessica Alba is seen meditating, sitting on a rock by a stream, holding two stones, her gaze fixed on the surrounding vegetation. A soothing image, true to Jessica Alba's image, as she is deeply committed to wellness. Between lush nature and moments of tranquility, this trip clearly embodies the spirit of disconnecting.

A fulfilled woman and actress

Beyond this vacation, Jessica Alba seems to be enjoying a serene and fulfilling period. A mother of three, the actress successfully juggles her career and entrepreneurial ventures, heading her brand, The Honest Company. Having risen to fame on screen before becoming an accomplished businesswoman, she now cultivates a balance between her professional life, family, and personal time, as evidenced by this getaway.

With this glimpse into her Hawaiian vacation, Jessica Alba kicks off a summer of pure relaxation. Between idyllic scenery, meditation, and encounters with nature, the actress proves she knows how to savor the moment. Unsurprisingly, this is sure to delight her fans.