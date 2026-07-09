Kylie Jenner soaks up the Italian sun with a striking summer look

Fabienne Ba.
@kyliejenner / Instagram

American reality TV personality, businesswoman and influencer Kylie Jenner shared a series of sun-drenched snaps from Italy, in a minimalist look that immediately set her millions of followers ablaze.

A minimalist black beach set

During her stay in Sardinia, Kylie Jenner took advantage of this Mediterranean getaway to post a series of sun-drenched photos on Instagram. For this escape, she opted for simplicity. She wore an all-black beach outfit, in a minimalist cut typical of the "quiet luxury" aesthetic she has cultivated for several seasons.

The top, with its delicate fastenings and plunging V-neck, emphasizes clean lines rather than embellishment. The matching bottoms extend this minimalist aesthetic in a harmonious monochrome ensemble. This stylistic approach aligns with the current trend for minimalist beachwear, where the choice of fabric and cut takes precedence over accessory details.

A white baseball cap to break the rules

To break up this monochrome look, Kylie Jenner focused on one detail: a white baseball cap. This accessory, inherited from American sportswear, instantly adds a touch of casualness to the outfit. Far from the wide-brimmed hats usually associated with Mediterranean settings, the cap anchors the silhouette in a more contemporary aesthetic, at the crossroads of streetwear and beachy elegance. This approach is consistent with the image Kylie Jenner cultivates: a blend of sophisticated luxury and American pop culture.

A decidedly summery beauty look

On the beauty front, Kylie Jenner stayed true to her usual style, while adapting her look to the summer setting. She opted for a deliberately light makeup look, a choice consistent with the relaxed spirit of the publication, which prioritizes the authenticity of the moment over highly staged scenes.

Porto Cervo, the haunt of international celebrities

The choice of Porto Cervo is no coincidence. This seaside resort, created in the 1960s by the Aga Khan IV, has been a favorite destination for celebrities and the wealthy for decades. Yachts moored in the harbor, exceptional hotels, Michelin-starred restaurants, and legendary nightclubs: the Italian town has everything to seduce the international jet set. Kylie Jenner is thus following in the footsteps of a long tradition of vacations on the Costa Smeralda, which has become a truly unmissable summer destination.

A post that delights her millions of followers

Unsurprisingly, the series of photos immediately sparked a wave of enthusiastic reactions from Kylie Jenner's followers. With over 400 million followers on Instagram, she is one of the most followed personalities in the world. The simplicity of her chosen look, combined with the sunny atmosphere of Sardinia, particularly appealed to her community, who appreciate "these more authentic moments" amidst the highly staged content associated with her various brands.

With her black beach outfit, white cap and exceptional Italian setting, Kylie Jenner has thus created one of her most striking summer posts of the year.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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