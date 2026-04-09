Lisa Kudrow, the actress from "Friends," reveals why she felt like "the sixth"

Known worldwide for her role as Phoebe Buffay in the series "Friends," Lisa Kudrow recently spoke of a more nuanced feeling regarding her place in the famous cast. In an interview with The Independent , the American actress explained that she sometimes felt like she was perceived as "the sixth" member of the group, despite the global success of the series, which aired between 1994 and 2004.

An unexpected artistic freedom

Lisa Kudrow reveals that, during the early years of the series, few expectations seemed to be placed on her career. "Nobody really cared about me," she explains, adding that some people in her professional circle referred to her as "the sixth Friend." A perception that, according to her, reflected a lack of vision regarding the opportunities that could have opened up to her at the time.

While this situation may have seemed unsettling, Lisa Kudrow believes it also gave her a certain freedom in her professional choices. The lack of specific expectations allowed her to explore different roles in film and television, alongside her work on "Friends".

Among her projects during this period were several films released in the 1990s, which helped diversify her artistic career. She explains that it was only after certain successes that the industry began to consider more proposals, particularly in the romantic comedy genre.

A role that has become iconic

Despite this initial feeling, the character of Phoebe Buffay is now considered one of the most memorable in the series. Lisa Kudrow even won the 1998 Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance.

With her unique humor and quirky personality, Phoebe Buffay contributed to the identity of "Friends," alongside the five other main characters portrayed by Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry. Over the years, the series has become an international cultural touchstone, broadcast in numerous countries and still widely watched today via streaming platforms.

A career marked by diverse choices

After "Friends," Lisa Kudrow pursued a diverse career, alternating between on-screen roles and writing or producing projects. She notably participated in the creation of series such as "The Comeback" and "Web Therapy," exploring different narrative formats.

Looking back on her experience on the show "Friends," Lisa Kudrow sheds light on a sometimes overlooked aspect of television success. Behind the image of a universally acclaimed series, the actress discusses a journey marked by uncertainty, but also by a creative freedom that helped shape her career. Even today, her portrayal of Phoebe Buffay remains one of the show's iconic elements, confirming the enduring impact of this role on popular culture.