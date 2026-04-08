Miss Universe 2024 spotted riding a motorcycle taxi in Bali, the video sparks reactions

A video showing Miss Universe 2024 riding a motorcycle taxi through the streets of Bali quickly gained attention online. Shared on social media, the footage of Victoria Kjær Theilvig in an everyday setting sparked numerous comments.

A notable appearance far removed from official events

Victoria Kjær Theilvig, crowned Miss Universe 2024, was spotted riding a motorcycle taxi in Bali, a popular destination for international travelers. In the video circulating online, the young woman appears in an informal setting, far removed from the red carpets and formal engagements typically associated with the Miss Universe title. This contrast with the institutional image of beauty pageants contributed to the interest generated by the footage.

In Bali, motorcycle taxis are a widely used mode of transport, particularly for avoiding traffic jams in certain busy areas. The fact that an international celebrity used this means of transport, usually associated with local daily life, surprised some internet users – as did the driver's kind and respectful behavior, an aspect all the more remarkable given that such behavior is not always guaranteed for women in revealing clothing on the island.

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A video that is generating numerous reactions

After its release, the video generated numerous comments on social media. Several users praised the approach, deeming it simple and relatable, while others expressed surprise at the choice of transportation. This type of content, perceived as spontaneous, often attracts attention because it shows public figures in situations far removed from their usual media image. The virality of the clip illustrates the public's interest in everyday moments, sometimes considered more authentic.

The media role of Miss Universe winners

During their year-long reign, Miss Universe winners participate in numerous international events, public campaigns, and charitable activities. Their public image is generally linked to official appearances, which explains the attention paid to content showing more informal situations. Victoria Kjær Theilvig is part of this new generation of personalities whose image is also shaped by social media.

In summary, social media platforms play a significant role in the dissemination of spontaneous images of public figures. The footage shot in Bali demonstrates how an ordinary moment can quickly go viral when it involves a media personality like Victoria Kjær Theilvig. This phenomenon underscores the evolving relationship between celebrities and their audiences, now characterized by constant visibility.