In a dress adorned with crystals, Lucy Liu attracts all eyes

In a crystal-encrusted dress, American actress, producer, director, painter and sculptor Lucy Liu caused a sensation on the red carpet at the TIME Women of the Year Gala 2026 in Los Angeles.

A retro 18th-century dress

Lucy Liu wore a black velvet midi dress adorned with dangling crystal tassels that caught the light with her every move. The deliberately exaggerated hips were reminiscent of 18th-century panniers, once worn by Marie Antoinette, adding a dramatic touch and a fresh historical nod. The ensemble was completed with platform sandals, a sleek clutch, and diamond jewelry featuring a striking pink stone. Styled by Lee Harris, this outfit exquisitely blended Baroque opulence with contemporary elegance.

Long, natural hair

After sporting a short bob in the trailer for her film "Rosemead," Lucy Liu appeared at the 2026 TIME Women of the Year Gala with long hair parted in the middle, featuring loose, flowing curls. Rosy cheek makeup and fuchsia lips completed the chic look.

Fans in awe

The internet went wild: "Lucy Liu, queen of the red carpet!" and "The crystals and the dress, you are sublime!" exclaimed internet users, praising her fashion boldness and timeless beauty.

In short, American actress, producer, director, painter, and sculptor Lucy Liu transcends eras in a baroque velvet crystal gown, proving that timeless elegance arises from the blend of history and modernity. This powerful look marks her triumphant return to the international fashion scene.