Anne Hathaway reprises the iconic bangs from the film "The Devil Wears Prada"

Fabienne Ba.
Anne Hathaway dans « Le diable s'habille en Prada »

During the promotional tour for "The Devil Wears Prada 2," Anne Hathaway turned heads with a hairstyle reminiscent of one of the most memorable looks from the first film. The American actress revisited the iconic bangs associated with her character Andy Sachs, which have become a beauty staple since 2006.

A haircut that has become iconic in the film

Anne Hathaway captivated a generation with her role as Andy Sachs in "The Devil Wears Prada." Among the visual elements associated with the character, the straight fringe worn with a structured ponytail became one of the film's signature hairstyles. During the promotion of the sequel, the actress appeared with a hairstyle reminiscent of this now-iconic look.

This stylistic choice echoes the film's visual universe, heavily influenced by fashion. Andy Sachs's haircut reflects the character's evolution in the film, symbolizing his gradual immersion in the luxury and media industries.

The return of a beauty icon from the 2000s

Since the release of the first film, Andy Sachs's signature fringe has been regularly cited as one of the defining hairstyles of the 2000s. Current trends show a renewed interest in styles inspired by this era, in both fashion and beauty. Several experts are observing a return of structured cuts combined with more natural finishes, reflecting a shift towards less rigid styles.

A central visual element in the film's universe

The film "The Devil Wears Prada" is renowned for its influence on popular culture and the perception of the fashion industry. The stylistic transformations of the main character contribute to the narrative, illustrating the personal and professional changes she undergoes. The return of this element in the promotion of the second film underscores the importance of visual continuity in the franchise's communication strategy.

Anne Hathaway's hairstyle demonstrates how certain styles can remain present in the collective imagination years after their on-screen appearance. By revisiting this look, the actress helps to bring back into focus a beauty icon associated with one of the most frequently cited films when it comes to fashion in cinema. This kind of visual nod contributes to the public's interest in the new film's release.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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